"My Pride Is Hurt": Lee Ji-hyun Reacts Honestly After Comparing Heights With Her 14-Year-Old Daughter, Who Has Grown to 163 cm

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Lee Ji-hyun, formerly of Jewelry, was amused when her 14-year-old daughter teased her for being shorter than her.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel "Hyeonsaeng Mode Queen Jihyun" uploaded a video titled "My Lovely Daughter, So Different Yet So Alike."

In the video, Lee Ji-hyun's daughter revealed while eating with her mother, "Mom is shorter than me, but she tells me not to be a picky eater," prompting laughter. Lee Ji-hyun is reportedly 162 cm tall according to her profile.

The production staff then asked, "Are you shorter than Seoyun?" Lee Ji-hyun bristled and replied, "Do you really have to rub it in?"

Her daughter said, "You're wearing slippers with high heels," and Lee Ji-hyun explained, "They're noise-reducing slippers for preventing noise between floors." She added, "My lifelong wish is to be taller. I'm happy that my daughter is taller than me. I just hope she doesn't end up as short as I am." She continued, "But do you know what the problem is? My daughter teases me, saying, 'Mom, you're shorter than me now.' It really hurts my pride," drawing more laughter.

A short while later, her daughter showed the high-heeled slippers her mother had been wearing. She then asked Lee Ji-hyun, "Stand up for a moment." Lee Ji-hyun responded, "I can stand up normally, but because you suddenly told me to stand up, I can't," prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun is raising a son and a daughter on her own after going through two divorces. She obtained a national cosmetology certification last year and currently works as the marketing director at a beauty salon.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.