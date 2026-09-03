"My Pride Is Hurt": Lee Ji-hyun Reacts Honestly After Comparing Heights With Her 14-Year-Old Daughter, Who Has Grown to 163 cm

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"My Pride Is Hurt": Lee Ji-hyun Reacts Honestly After Comparing Heights With Her 14-Year-Old Daughter, Who Has Grown to 163 cm

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Lee Ji-hyun, formerly of Jewelry, was amused when her 14-year-old daughter teased her for being shorter than her.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel "Hyeonsaeng Mode Queen Jihyun" uploaded a video titled "My Lovely Daughter, So Different Yet So Alike."

In the video, Lee Ji-hyun's daughter revealed while eating with her mother, "Mom is shorter than me, but she tells me not to be a picky eater," prompting laughter. Lee Ji-hyun is reportedly 162 cm tall according to her profile.

The production staff then asked, "Are you shorter than Seoyun?" Lee Ji-hyun bristled and replied, "Do you really have to rub it in?"

Her daughter said, "You're wearing slippers with high heels," and Lee Ji-hyun explained, "They're noise-reducing slippers for preventing noise between floors." She added, "My lifelong wish is to be taller. I'm happy that my daughter is taller than me. I just hope she doesn't end up as short as I am." She continued, "But do you know what the problem is? My daughter teases me, saying, 'Mom, you're shorter than me now.' It really hurts my pride," drawing more laughter.

"My Pride Is Hurt": Lee Ji-hyun Reacts Honestly After Comparing Heights With Her 14-Year-Old Daughter, Who Has Grown to 163 cm

A short while later, her daughter showed the high-heeled slippers her mother had been wearing. She then asked Lee Ji-hyun, "Stand up for a moment." Lee Ji-hyun responded, "I can stand up normally, but because you suddenly told me to stand up, I can't," prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun is raising a son and a daughter on her own after going through two divorces. She obtained a national cosmetology certification last year and currently works as the marketing director at a beauty salon.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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AnJee, Jung
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