‘Teenage Parents’ alum says, “I gave birth for the first time at 14... I became pregnant with our third child just three months after moving in with my husband” (‘Divorce Re-Boot Camp’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Anji Jeong] A wife who appeared on ‘Teenage Parents’ as the show’s first middle-school-aged mother revealed that she is now the mother of five children.

The July 3 episode of JTBC’s ‘Divorce Re-Boot Camp’ featured a home investigation involving the first couple from Season 24.

The first couple investigated that day had appeared on MBN’s ‘Teenage Parents’ two years earlier. Kang Hyo-min had appeared as the show’s first middle-school-aged mother. Now 27, she is the mother of five children, and her eldest son is 13 years old. The hosts were shocked to learn that Kang Hyo-min had given birth to her first child at the young age of 14.

The two first met while they were in high school. The wife said, “We didn’t start dating right after I first met my husband. I didn’t trust men.” She added, “After giving birth to my first child and raising him alone, I stopped trusting men. I had my first child when I was in the eighth grade.” She revealed that she was already raising a child when she first met her husband.

When asked whether he had been surprised that she was a high school student with a child, the husband replied, “I wasn’t surprised. I played with her son from then on. I think I liked my wife at the time.” He explained that he naturally accepted the child because he liked her.

However, their relationship did not begin easily. The husband confessed his feelings to his wife 16 times while they were in high school, but she rejected him. After they became adults, he confessed again, and the two finally became a couple after his seventeenth confession.

The wife said, “We started living together right after we began dating,” adding, “We became pregnant with our third child around July 2019.” Seo Jang-hoon asked, “When you say your third child, what happened with the second?” The husband explained, “When I first met my wife, she only had her first child. When I met her again, I didn’t know she had a second child.”

After giving birth to their third child in April 2020, the wife became pregnant with their fourth child in January 2021. She gave birth to the fourth child in November 2021, became pregnant with their fifth child in December 2022, and her husband then underwent a vasectomy.

The wife said, “This is the end of our plans for having children,” adding, “Our plan was to have up to five children.”

Seo Jang-hoon asked, “Did you have no intention of using contraception?” The husband replied, “My wife strongly opposed using contraceptive devices.” Seo Jang-hoon responded, “People are all different. It’s very difficult if we simply try to understand them,” while Lee Dong-gun admitted, “It’s difficult.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.