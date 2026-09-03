"I Thought My Life Had Fallen Apart": Yoon Min-soo’s Ex-Wife Opens Up for the First Time Since Their Divorce

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim Min-ji, the former wife of singer Yoon Min-soo and the mother of Yunhoo, looked back on her life after the divorce and expressed hope for a new beginning.

On the 3rd, Kim Min-ji posted a lengthy message on social media alongside photos taken in Gyeongju.

"Each day passed by so quickly. Amid all the things I had to do, the relationships I had to maintain, and the feelings I had to suppress, I had been living without even remembering what kind of person I was or what I wanted," she wrote, reflecting on the time that had passed.

She continued, "Even the period when I once thought my life had fallen apart was merely one scene in my life. I felt a little sad about the things that had ended, felt a little grateful for the time that had passed, and, for the first time, allowed myself to look forward to the time ahead."

Kim Min-ji also shared an update on her life by adding the hashtag "#InGyeongju" to the post.

Kim Min-ji also released various photos taken while enjoying a relaxing time in Gyeongju. Her bright smile against beautiful scenery offered a glimpse of her more at-ease life.

Meanwhile, Yoon Min-soo and Kim Min-ji married in 2006 and had a son, Yunhoo, but divorced in 2024. Yunhoo is currently majoring in business at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the United States.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.