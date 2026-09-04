'Teenage Parents' Mother of Five Leaves Childcare to Eldest, Visits Male Friend's Home... Seo Jang-hoon Calls Her an 'Outlaw' ('Divorce Re-Boot Camp')

[Sportschosun Reporter Anjee85] Seo Jang-hoon strongly criticized a wife who visited her male friend’s home after lying to her husband and left childcare and household chores to her eldest child, saying, "Are you living according to your instincts? This is the life of a delinquent teenager."

The July 3 episode of JTBC’s 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp' featured a household investigation involving the first couple of Season 24.

The first couple had appeared on MBN’s 'Teenage Parents' two years earlier. The wife, Kang Hyo-min, had appeared on the show as its first middle-school-aged mother. Now 27, she is a mother of five and gave birth to her first child at 14. The couple first met in high school, but began dating after the husband’s 17th confession of his feelings once they were adults.

The wife said, "We started living together right after we began dating," adding, "Our third child was conceived around July 2019." It turned out that she was already a mother of two when they became a couple. The two later had three more children, becoming parents to five children.

Videos shown by the husband’s side later revealed even more serious behavior by the wife, shocking the MCs.

The wife spent 19 hours looking only at her phone and ignored her child’s requests for help. The children were also absorbed in their phones. In particular, she called her eldest child 84 times over half a day, leaving household chores and childcare to the child. After seeing this, Seo Jang-hoon said, "I think the eldest child definitely needs counseling."

When the wife could not reach an acquaintance who had spoken ill of her, she went to confront the acquaintance’s fiancé. It was later revealed that the acquaintance’s engagement was broken off, and the wife paid 3 million won in settlement money. Seo Jang-hoon criticized her, saying, "You’re 27 and the mother of five children. Are you living according to your instincts? Are you an outlaw?" He continued, "People may talk behind each other’s backs even when they are close, but is it really reasonable to destroy a marriage over that?" He added, "The person who would not even get out of the car when the children were going out onto the road or into the street went all the way to Jeonju to get revenge for some gossip?" He concluded, "Based on what we’ve seen so far, she is someone who lives according to her instincts."

It was also revealed that the wife had lied to her husband and visited her male friend’s home late at night. When the husband said, "In the past, she would go out and come home the next day," Seo Jang-hoon became furious, saying, "Why are you doing this? Are you crazy? You have five children, but instead of looking after them, you’re talking nonsense with a male friend." He continued, "It is nothing more or less than the life of a delinquent teenager. A 27-year-old mother of five is living exactly like a delinquent teenager who has completely gone off the rails," adding, "If you get a little older and continue like this, you will become a very strange person in this society."

The husband confessed that they had also clashed over the wife’s behavior around last year’s Lunar New Year holiday. He said, "Around the Lunar New Year holiday in February 2026, my wife said that after work she would have drinks one-on-one with a junior colleague, but there was a man there," adding, "My junior colleagues saw my wife. There was even a video of her entering a man’s home." The revelation shocked everyone. The wife lied, saying, "There was no man," but eventually admitted it after her husband said he had evidence.

Seo Jang-hoon ultimately rebuked her, saying, "Do you really have to keep drinking even after going to someone’s home?" He continued, "That makes absolutely no sense. Get a grip. You must not do this."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.