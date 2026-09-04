SOYOUGI’s Korean Medicine Doctor Boyfriend Says He “Bought Her at the Bottom” Looks-Wise—But Responds to Breakup Notice: “I’d Put It All on YouTube”

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjeong Cho] Kim Hyung-bae, a Korean medicine doctor and YouTuber SOYOUGI’s boyfriend, expressed his unique affection by saying he had “bought her at the bottom.” Even in the extreme scenario of being told to break up just a week before the wedding, he said he would go directly to her home, prompting SOYOUGI to become deeply immersed in the hypothetical situation.

On the 3rd, SOYOUGI released a video on her YouTube channel documenting a trip to Mungyeong with Kim Hyung-bae and her younger sister and her husband. It was a “sisters’ couples trip” joined by the two sisters and their respective partners.

The four spent a leisurely time eating Mungyeong’s yakdol pork and visiting a café while discussing their views on relationships and how they first met. During the conversation, Kim Hyung-bae made an unexpected remark about the changes in SOYOUGI’s appearance.

Kim Hyung-bae said that SOYOUGI had been becoming prettier over time compared with when they first met, adding, “I think I bought her at the bottom recently.” It was a joke comparing her to a stock bought in advance when its price was low, meaning that he had recognized her before she began dressing up as much as she does now. Although the expression was bold, it conveyed Kim Hyung-bae’s affection and confidence in their relationship. SOYOUGI also laughed at her boyfriend’s candid confession that she becomes prettier the more he looks at her.

The four then became absorbed in an extreme hypothetical: “What would you do if your partner suddenly told you to break up one week before the wedding?” Although it was not a real situation, SOYOUGI became deeply immersed in imagining such a disaster just before the wedding. Rather than reacting with panic or anger, Kim Hyung-bae answered briefly and calmly, “I’d go to her home.” He meant that instead of ending the relationship by text or phone, he would visit her in person, hear her reasons, and try to talk things through.

Kim Hyung-bae’s steady response, even in a situation just one week before the wedding, reflected his usual calm and stable personality. The family members who were with him also described him as a “chill person” because he remained composed despite the extreme question.

Early in the video, SOYOUGI also revealed an awkward but amusing incident in which she suspected that her younger sister Hyeonji had gotten married for a second time. After finding a wedding photo of someone who looked remarkably like her sister, SOYOUGI confessed that she thought Hyeonji had gotten married again without telling her.

“Someone who looked exactly like Hyeonji had a wedding. I thought she might have had a second marriage she hadn’t told me about,” SOYOUGI recalled, saying she was so confused that she pulled at her hair for about 10 minutes. It was later revealed to be a simple misunderstanding caused by a meticulously created image.

The four also shared small moments of daily life, such as trying acupuncture and taking a walk through the garden at their accommodation. In particular, Kim Hyung-bae openly shared everything from affectionate jokes directed at SOYOUGI to his realistic views on relationships, showcasing the stability of their relationship.

Meanwhile, SOYOUGI and Kim Hyung-bae officially confirmed their relationship last August and have continued dating publicly.

Minjeong Cho, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.