Ayŏl-i Takes Legal Action Over Mockery of Her Former Husband and Appearance While Dating a Korean Medicine Doctor

[Sportschosun Reporter Min-jung Cho] Influencer Ayŏl-i, whose real name is Kim Min-young, has finally taken legal action over malicious comments that crossed the line.

On the third, Ayŏl-i posted a brief message on her personal account saying, "Periodically, for a healthy internet culture," along with excerpts from materials she received from a law firm.

The released materials contained malicious comments posted online about Ayŏl-i. They went beyond simple criticism, including ridicule centered on her former husband and divorce, derogatory remarks about her appearance, harsh profanity, and insulting expressions. In particular, through the post, Ayŏl-i indicated that she was pursuing recurring legal action against malicious comments rather than responding only once.

Interest in Ayŏl-i has grown even stronger since she publicly revealed her relationship. Last month, Ayŏl-i disclosed that she was dating Korean medicine doctor Kim Hyung-bae. She has since openly expressed her affection by posting couple photos and date videos one after another.

The relationship became public after Ayŏl-i announced that she was seeing someone, and it quickly became known online that the person was Kim Hyung-bae. Ayŏl-i then directly revealed her partner, saying, "Since things have turned out this way, I’ll reveal his face and comfortably make YouTube content," and drew attention by sharing sweet moments from their daily lives, including a trip to Shanghai.

While many people supported her new beginning, comments that crossed the line continued, bringing up her past divorce and former husband. Ayŏl-i appears to have responded with another firm legal action.

Ayŏl-i married former race-car driver Seo Joo-won in 2018, but they divorced in 2022. Last month, she revealed her relationship with Kim Hyung-bae and began a new romance.

Min-jung Cho, Reporter

mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.