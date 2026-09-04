Byun Yo-han Talks About His Unexpected Newlywed Life: “Tiffany Young and I Are Completely Different... She Even Scolds Me During Conversations”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Byun Yo-han drew attention by opening up about his newlywed life with his wife, Tiffany Young.

Byun Yo-han appeared in the video titled “Shiho Yano and Tiffany Young, Viewer Discretion Advised (ft. Byun Yo-han and Choo Sung-hoon Lookalikes),” released on Choo Sung-hoon’s YouTube channel on the 3rd.

Byun Yo-han shared various stories, from why he decided to marry his wife, Tiffany Young, to their life as newlyweds.

Choo Sung-hoon asked Byun Yo-han, “What do you enjoy doing most with your wife?” Byun Yo-han replied, “It’s something small, but I enjoy talking while taking a walk with our dogs after finishing my schedule. I also really love traveling.”

Choo Sung-hoon likewise said that the most enjoyable moments with his wife, Shiho Yano, are “when we talk.” At the same time, he candidly admitted, “Sometimes, when we talk, I feel that we’re really on completely different wavelengths.”

Byun Yo-han agreed. He said, “I also like listening to my wife. As I listen to her, I think, ‘Oh, she really is a completely different person. We’re on different wavelengths.’” He added, “Sometimes I get scolded while listening to her talk, but I think that’s the most fun.”

Byun Yo-han also explained a recent everyday photo he posted on social media in which he looked somewhat tired.

He stated, “I recently finished a project in which I played a shaman. I was exhausted, so after filming, I sorted the recyclables, walked the dogs, and took care of everything else. Then I posted a photo someone took of me.”

When the production team asked whether the household chores were divided, Byun Yo-han replied, “I do almost all of them. I want to do them,” adding, “In a way, some habits from when I lived alone for a long time may have remained.”

When asked, “Do you have a room of your own, Mr. Byun?” he answered candidly, “My older brothers said I needed one, so we made one,” also discussing life in their newlywed home.

Choo Sung-hoon then asked Byun Yo-han, “Where did you meet?” referring to his first meeting with Tiffany Young.

Byun Yo-han said it was not while they were filming the Disney+ drama *Uncle Samsik* together, explaining, “We naturally met afterward.”

He recalled, “I didn’t talk to her while we were filming the project. After it ended, my wife immediately began performing in a musical. I’m a fan of Choi Jae-rim, so I went to see him and ended up seeing her again.” He continued, “The performance was so good. I thought, ‘She’s someone who works hard wherever she is.’ We naturally started talking, and things led us to where we are now,” describing how their relationship developed into a romance.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.