Yeo Esther Paid Off Her Mother’s 100 Million Won Debt, But Her Mother Took Another 5 Million Won: “I Was Devastated”

[Sportschosun Reporter Yuna Jung] Broadcaster Yeo Esther opened up about paying off 100 million won in debt for her mother in the past.

On the 3rd, Yeo Esther’s YouTube channel released a video titled “Warning: Anger-Inducing Story—‘I’m Not on Good Terms with My Daughter...’ Reading Yeo Esther’s Mother-Daughter Conflict Story [Advice Session, Part 1].”

That day, Yeo Esther read a story about mother-daughter conflict and offered candid advice.

Yeo Esther expressed confidence, saying, “I believe I’m in the top 0.01% in South Korea when it comes to mother-daughter conflict. I’m an only daughter who grew up with a single mother, and the two of us lived together our entire lives. We shared both the good days and the sad ones.”

The story that followed was about a woman who had been treated less favorably than her older brother throughout her life.

The woman said she grew up hearing, “He’s still your older brother,” and had to give up going to college after her mother told her, “You’re a woman, so it’s okay if you don’t go to college. Your brother is a man, so we have to send him.”

Even after becoming an adult, the woman’s brother continued receiving financial support from their mother for his business and gambling, up to the present day at age 50. Recently, he even asked the woman’s husband for 20 million won, saying he needed the money. The woman protested, “Does my husband go to work to pay off the mess my brother made?” She then shared her concerns about wanting to cut ties with both her mother and brother.

Yeo Esther responded strongly, saying, “You need to cut them off as soon as possible. Otherwise, this will kill you.” She continued, “The family you need to care about most right now is the husband you chose to marry and who has helped raise your child, along with your child. I think what matters is that they are happy and that this family remains stable.”

Yeo Esther then shared her own experience. She said, “When I was 25, I once paid off 100 million won in my mother’s debt. But she never thanked me.”

Yeo Esther explained what happened at the time: “I gave my mother a card to use, but she suddenly withdrew 5 million won to repay money she had borrowed from someone else. I thought she had lost the card, so I reported it. Then my mother called and said, ‘I withdrew the money. Cancel the report immediately.’” She added, “I was devastated and cried my eyes out. If she had felt sorry, it wouldn’t have hurt so much. The disappointment was far greater than when a stranger steals your money.”

Meanwhile, Yeo Esther has been caring for her mother, who has been living with dementia for eight years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.