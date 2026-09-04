Lee Yoon-jin’s Daughter Shows Off Bold Fashion at 15 After Living in Bali... Cropped Top Reveals Slim Waist

[Sportschosun Reporter An Ji-jeong] Lee Yoon-jin shared photos of her rapidly growing 15-year-old daughter, Soeul.

On the 4th, Lee Yoon-jin shared photos on social media showing her spending time with her daughter, Soeul, at Seoul Fashion Week.

The photos show Lee Yoon-jin and Soeul standing in front of a mirror and capturing their outfits for the day on camera.

Lee Yoon-jin created a sophisticated look by pairing a jacket with a mini dress, while Soeul showed off a more mature style by wearing a cropped top with jeans. The mother and daughter posed to complement their outfits. Soeul drew attention by naturally raising her arms and boldly revealing her slim waistline.

Soeul also showed off another look, pairing short hot pants with a backless top. Her appearance, including her height surpassing her mother’s and her striking proportions, highlighted how much she has grown.

Lee Yoon-jin also shared a photo of herself and Soeul pressing their faces together and making identical expressions. Their comfortable and affectionate interaction, like that of close friends, conveyed the strong bond between mother and daughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-jin married actor Lee Beom-soo in 2010, and they have a daughter, Soeul, and a son, Daeul. The couple announced their divorce in 2024 and finalized a mutually agreed divorce in February after about two years of conflict. During divorce negotiations, Lee Yoon-jin lived in Bali, Indonesia, with Soeul. She recently returned to Seoul and is now living with her two children.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.