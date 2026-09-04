Yeon Jung-hoon, What Did He Do Wrong When Wife Han Ga-in Gave Birth? “I Still Remember Every Detail 11 Years Later”

[Sportschosun Reporter Anjee] After giving practical advice to a producer who is about to become a father—telling him to be considerate of his wife—actress Han Ga-in made people laugh by adding, “It’s been 11 years for me, but there’s still something I remember. I remember every detail.”

On the third, the YouTube channel “Han Ga-in’s Free Woman” uploaded a video titled, “What Happens When Han Ga-in, With Her Son and Daughter Back in School After Vacation, Decides to Drink Soju with Pan-Fried Pork Belly.”

That day, Han Ga-in emphasized above all that the producer should take good care of his wife after childbirth when he asked for tips on raising a child.

She said, “When a baby is born, the wife has truly gone through something enormous. It’s because childbirth is genuinely dangerous.” She added, “Carrying a baby for 40 weeks is much harder on the body than you might think.”

She continued, “They say that when your belly is very large and the pain becomes unbearable, happiness hormones and hormones that help you endure the pain rise to their highest levels, only to suddenly stop as soon as the baby is born.” She confessed, “A moment that feels like death suddenly hits you. You just feel depressed.”

In particular, recalling what appeared to be her own experience with postpartum depression, Han Ga-in said, “Even when there’s nothing depressing going on, if I sit still, I find myself crying nonstop.” She revealed, “I was happy, but I still felt depressed regardless of that. It was because of the hormones.”

She urged the expectant father to pay close attention to his wife’s emotions after childbirth. Han Ga-in said, “But if you hurt her feelings at that time, she really remembers it for a long time.” She then made people laugh by adding, “It’s been 11 years for me. There’s still something I remember. I remember every detail.” Turning to the producer who is about to become a father, she offered some practical advice: “If you mess up when your wife is giving birth, you’re in serious trouble.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.