Noh Hong-chul, Bittersweet Change at 48: "I Can't See My Cellphone When It's Close Because of Aging"

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Jeong-ji] Broadcaster Noh Hong-chul was taken aback by the presbyopia that arrived at age 48.

On the 3rd, a video titled "An Unexpected Change That Came to Lucky Guy Noh Hong-chul" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Noh Hong-chul."

In the video, Noh Hong-chul showed off his AI glasses and joked, "People call them smart glasses, but their real purpose is that I'm getting old—presbyopia."

He said, "When someone showed me a cellphone, I used to see it more clearly the closer it got. But now, if it comes too close, I can't see it," and visited an optical shop to get glasses fitted.

After undergoing a detailed examination and vision test, Noh Hong-chul confessed, "I can't see when my cellphone is close. When I looked at my cellphone right after waking up today, it looked blurry."

The optician responded, "It's a natural phenomenon. Once you reach that age, it's something no one can avoid. On average, presbyopia begins at age 43. You actually need it quite late."

After putting on lenses for near vision, Noh Hong-chul said, "I can see so much better," and made viewers laugh by asking, "How have I been living all this time?" He continued, "This is a whole new world. It feels like I got new eyes," marveling at his improved vision. He then gave a bittersweet laugh at the natural onset of presbyopia, saying, "The passage of time has finally come for me, too."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.