"Not a 6-Billion-Won Detached House... I Put Together Every Last Bit of Money" Ki Eun-se Reveals the Truth About Her Pyeongchang-dong Home

[Sportschosun Reporter Yu-na Jung] Actress Ki Eun-se directly addressed misunderstandings surrounding her home in Pyeongchang-dong.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Fully Revealing the Living Room You Were Curious About, the Second-Floor Room, and the Guest Room! | This Is Exactly Why I Made It This Way ♥ | Moving Project Ep. 6" was posted on Ki Eun-se's YouTube channel.

In the video, Ki Eun-se introduced various parts of her new home in Pyeongchang-dong, including the living room, second-floor room, and guest room.

That day, Ki Eun-se first addressed the misunderstandings surrounding her home. She said, "Our home is not a mansion. I saw an article saying that we were building a 6-billion-won house, and I wish that were true," adding, "It is my dream to live in a detached house, but I think it may have looked that way because I invested as much as possible in the interior design."

She continued, "At first, I thought all I would have to do was paint the walls and change the flooring, but the equipment and facilities cost much more than expected. It was difficult because there were unexpected expenses, but in any case, I created this home by putting together every last bit of money I had," adding, "I am very happy."

Ki Eun-se particularly emphasized, "Our home is not a detached house. It is on the first floor of a villa-style apartment building and has a terrace," adding, "It is not an extremely luxurious villa, either. We are living here happily enough to accept the inconveniences."

She went on, "If you only look at this part, it may seem very glamorous, so you might think, 'Where does all that money come from?' or 'If I spend a lot of money, I should decorate my home like that, too.' Of course, I did spend a lot on the interior," she said. "But I cannot fully reveal the home where I live. Other residents live here as well, so there are aspects that are difficult for me to discuss in detail."

She added, "An expensive, nice house is not what matters. My home feels like a 10-billion-won house to me. Even after staying at a nice hotel in Europe, the moment I walk into my home, I think, 'Our home feels like a wealthy family's house,'" saying, "It may look to you as though I live in a detached house worth several billion won, but I place that much value on my home from within it."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.