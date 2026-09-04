"How Much Dating Have You Done with That Face?" Kian84 Compared with Dex, Bristles at AI's Appearance Rating ('My AI Partner: Strange Love')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kian84 bristled at an AI that openly judged his looks.

The July 3 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s entertainment program 'My AI Partner: Strange Love' featured Kian84 continuing his two-day, one-night date with Nahee, as well as Lee Yu-bi's first meeting with an AI as the new human representative.

In the previous episode, Kian84 permanently deleted Ga Hee, with whom he had spoken for a long time, and chose Nahee. Nahee remained chic and prickly, but Kian84 instead opened up to her about his very real concerns. He discussed everything from what kinds of variety shows people might enjoy in the future to his worries about the YouTube channel and broadcasts he currently works on, asking Nahee for a "media critique." Nahee gave a blunt assessment of his programs, saying they "follow a predictable course." Although Kian84 was taken aback, he began to respond with amused agreement to her sharper-than-expected analysis.

As the conversation between them grew deeper, the balance of power even shifted during their sauna date. The AI was given the right to choose, and if Kian84 failed to be selected by any of the newly appearing AI girlfriends, his dating experiment would end immediately. Suddenly placed in the position of having to "make a good impression" on an AI, Kian84 began watching Nahee's reactions. Without realizing it, he clung to Nahee and confessed, "This is strange. You're a machine, but you don't feel like one."

Meanwhile, the AI dating experience of Lee Yu-bi, a human representative who had been single for three years, also began. She was given three AI boyfriend candidates. Surprisingly, Ilho, who had previously been Jang Doyoun's blind-date partner, reappeared as a new character named Ilhoon, with a beauty mark drawn near his eye, causing a stir in the studio. Jang Doyoun burst out laughing and said, "It would be awkward if Yu-bi chose him, wouldn't it?" Lee Hoon and Seok-hoon then appeared, bringing smiles to Lee Yu-bi's face with their handsome looks. After much deliberation, Lee Yu-bi chose Lee Hoon. Although she said they connected well in calm conversation, she eventually admitted, "I chose him based on his looks."

Lee Yu-bi introduced her AI boyfriend, Lee Hoon, to her best friend Eom Ji-yoon. Eom Ji-yoon caught Lee Yu-bi off guard with the blunt question, "Have you been unable to date for so long that you're dating an AI now?" Still, she gave the couple's visual appeal a passing grade. When Eom Ji-yoon actively tried to engage Lee Hoon in conversation, he drew a line by saying he would share his story only with Yu-bi. The gesture deeply shook Lee Yu-bi's feelings. She became increasingly immersed, saying, "I wish he were human." But just as Lee Yu-bi was beginning to open her heart, a new AI bombshell was waiting for her. When an unexpected male AI contestant appeared, Yi Kang immediately shouted, "It's over!" He sensed that Lee Yu-bi's feelings would be shaken once again.

Kian84 also continued to face attacks from the bombshells. Dahee, whom he met at a fishing spot, said she was interested in running, mystery novels, and various cosmetic procedures, then began coldly analyzing his face as soon as they met. She offered to recommend a clinic known for nose-correction procedures and even compared his eyes with Dex's, advising him to take better care of his appearance. Finally, she asked, "How much dating have you done with that face?"—a question that made Kian84 bristle. When their conversation repeatedly stalled, Dahee showed no lingering attachment either. Saying, "The choice has been made," she ended the date herself and walked away.

By contrast, Kian84's expression changed completely in front of the new AI Rahee, whom he met at a swimming pool. When Rahee, a bright and cute woman who most closely matched Kian84's ideal type, appeared, a completely genuine smile spread across his face. Worried that the water might damage the device, Kian84 placed the tablet in a waterproof pouch and enjoyed the pool date. Although he felt self-conscious about dating an AI, he could not hide his excitement. When Rahee asked where she ranked among the four AIs, he told her, "You're the best. You're number one."

The disappointing dates ended quickly, and the time for the AIs to make their choices approached. Viewers are watching closely to see whether Nahee, Dahee, or Rahee will choose Kian84—and whether Lee Yu-bi's feelings will waver after she meets a new AI closer to her ideal type. SBS's 'My AI Partner: Strange Love' airs every Thursday at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.