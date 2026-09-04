Boohwal’s Kim Tae-won Reveals Bittersweet Relationships After Quitting Alcohol: “I Paid 100% of the Drinking Bills My Entire Life...”

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Boohwal’s Kim Tae-won shared an update on his life, saying he has been abstinent from alcohol for seven years. He also expressed his disappointment that people around him stopped contacting him after he quit drinking.

The episode of ‘God Kyung-kyu,’ released on the 3rd, featured Kim Tae-won, Lee Yoon-seok, and Yoon Hyung Bin, who had previously worked together on ‘Qualifications of Men.’ The three reunited in one place for the first time in a while.

When the conversation turned to alcohol, Kim Tae-won said, "That sounds nice. I’m jealous. Whenever people talk about drinking, I feel jealous." He added, "It’s been seven years since I quit drinking."

Lee Yoon-seok responded, "When it comes to quitting things, this man is the best. If he makes up his mind, he quits everything." Kim Tae-won confessed, "In the end, I keep refusing to quit until the hospital tells me, ‘If you come back to the hospital next time, you’ll die.’ That’s when I quit."

He then added, "I even quit marijuana back in the day. Everyone who smoked it at the time is dead now," leaving everyone bewildered.

Kim Tae-won also revealed his disappointment over how his relationships changed after he quit drinking. He lamented, "After I quit drinking, nobody wants to meet me. Nobody calls me."

Lee Kyung-kyu agreed, saying, "That’s right. I quit drinking for 100 days once, and nobody came looking for me. They didn’t even ask to meet. Drinking companions really do disappear completely."

Kim Tae-won then expressed his bitterness, saying, "I paid for everyone’s drinks my entire life. For 20 years, I paid 100% of the bills whenever we drank, but now nobody contacts me."

The two continued their conversation, turning to their health. When Lee Kyung-kyu said, "I quit smoking. I still haven’t been able to quit drinking," Kim Tae-won replied, "I think I’d go crazy if I quit smoking too."

When Kim Tae-won advised Lee Kyung-kyu to get a liver test, Lee Kyung-kyu replied, "It’s fine. But my body hurts."

Kim Tae-won jokingly teased him, saying, "You said you were sick even when we were doing ‘Qualifications of Men’ back then." He continued, "You were a little mentally off even then. I think you have something resembling dementia." Lee Kyung-kyu fired back, "Whenever I go to the hospital because I’m sick, all my test results are perfectly normal," drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.