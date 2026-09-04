Bride-to-be Ji Ye-eun Celebrates Double Joy Ahead of December Wedding to VATA: She Has Found Success in Both Work and Love

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Actress Ji Ye-eun is celebrating a double joy ahead of her wedding to choreographer VATA. She has also won the Entertainer of the Year award, achieving success in both her career and love life.

At the 2026 Brand of the Year Awards held on Tuesday, the 1st, Ji Ye-eun took home the trophy in the Entertainer of the Year category. As the awards recognize the leading brands and figures of the year through annual consumer voting, the honor demonstrates the strong public appeal and presence she has built through her entertainment work.

Ji Ye-eun has expanded her range by appearing in a variety of entertainment programs rather than settling for a single channel. From Coupang Play’s Office Workers Season 3 to Running Man, What Did the King Eat?, and My Little Old Boy, she moves freely between terrestrial television and OTT platforms, filling the screen with her signature candid, lively energy.

Her flexible ability to inhabit different characters across channels and formats has been particularly impressive. In the buzzworthy office comedy Office Workers, she has appeared as a key cast member for three consecutive seasons, bringing improvised moments to life with her quick immersion in each situation and perfectly timed reactions. In What Did the King Eat?, she added warmth to the program with her upbeat energy while exploring the unusual combination of history and food.

On Running Man, she has built a character of her own with uninhibited reactions and witty banter, earning an enthusiastic response. She holds her own in exchanges with the veteran cast members, displaying a playful confidence and throwing herself into unpredictable situations without hesitation to create laughs and memorable moments in every episode. Her quirky charm and unexpected reactions add an unpolished sense of fun, boosting the program’s energy and keeping viewers engaged.

Across every entertainment program she joins, Ji Ye-eun consistently delivers reliable laughs and is firmly establishing herself as an “entertainment cheat code viewers can trust.” Expectations are growing over what other content will showcase the unique star power of Ji Ye-eun, whose exceptional variety-show talent has been recognized by the public.

Ji Ye-eun, who was born in 1994, announced her marriage to choreographer VATA, with whom she has been publicly dating since April. The agencies representing both sides stated, “The two will hold their wedding ceremony at a private venue in Seoul on December 12.”

On the 2nd, Ji Ye-eun shared her thoughts on marriage, saying, “He is the person who is always on my side, gives me strength, and has taught me the happiness of sharing life together.” She continued, “Until now, I had thought of marriage as something distant from my life, but I have met someone I want to spend the rest of my life with. We will be reliable partners for each other and live a healthy and happy life together.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.