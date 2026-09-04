Kangin to Make First Official Appearance in South Korea in Seven Years Since Leaving Super Junior—A Sign of a Full-Fledged Comeback

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kangin (41), a former member of Super Junior who suspended his entertainment activities following various controversies, including drunk driving and assault, has continued working overseas and will make his first official appearance in South Korea in about seven years.

Kangin will attend the GREEDILOUS show at the 2027 S/S Seoul Fashion Week (SFW), held at World Park at Lotte World Tower in Songpa District, Seoul, on the 4th.

A photo-wall event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. before the show. Coverage of the photo wall was not originally planned, but after the event was confirmed on the afternoon of the 3rd, Kangin will also appear before the domestic press for the first time in a long while.

Kangin’s appearance at an official event in South Korea is drawing particular attention because it is his first since he left Super Junior in 2019. As he has gradually resumed activities overseas and now appears before cameras from the domestic press, attention is focused on whether he will expand his activities to South Korea.

Kangin debuted as a member of Super Junior in 2005 and was active across variety shows and music, but became embroiled in several controversies involving his personal life.

After being involved in an assault case in 2009, he caused a drunk-driving hit-and-run accident in October of the same year. He later resumed activities after a period of self-reflection and military service, but suspended his career again after causing another drunk-driving accident in May 2016.

Kangin ultimately voluntarily left Super Junior in July 2019. At the time, he explained his decision to leave the group, saying, "Watching the members go through things they should not have had to experience because of my problems made me realize that I could no longer delay this decision."

After a lengthy hiatus, Kangin has recently taken steps toward a full-fledged comeback, primarily targeting overseas fans. Beginning in Manila in January this year, he met global fans through his first solo fan meeting tour, "STUNNING TOGETHER," in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Mexico City, Mexico.

He has also resumed his music career. In April, he released the digital single "LOVE IS PAIN." It was his first new song in about 10 years since "Memories," an OST track for the 2015 JTBC drama D-Day. Kangin also participated directly in writing and composing the song.

Having expanded his activities through overseas fan meetings and new music after a lengthy hiatus, Kangin will now make his first official appearance in South Korea since leaving the group in 2019.

Attention is focused on whether Kangin’s attendance at Seoul Fashion Week will signal a full-fledged resumption of his activities in South Korea, which he had effectively suspended following various controversies in the past.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.