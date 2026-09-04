The Late Lee Yong-joo's Tearful Drunken Confession: "I Wanted to Be on TV Even Though I Had No Talent"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] A video of the late actor Lee Yong-joo tearfully opening up about his honest feelings during his lifetime has resurfaced, evoking renewed sorrow following his sudden death at the age of 44.

Lee Yong-joo died on the 29th of last month at the age of 44. His cause of death was reportedly a heart attack. It was also previously reported that he had been exempted from military service due to cardiomyopathy.

Amid the news, an old video in which Lee Yong-joo opened up about his true feelings regarding his broadcasting career has also drawn renewed attention.

In January 2022, the YouTube channel 'Ttam & Pik' uploaded a video showing Lee Yong-joo drinking and eating alone.

While drinking, Lee Yong-joo reflected on his more than 10 years in broadcasting and spoke candidly about his feelings. He confessed, "I think this is the first time I've been honest in front of a camera. I've been in broadcasting for more than 10 years, but I don't think I was ever able to do it comfortably."

He continued, "When you look at YouTube and all the other content out there, there are so many people who are truly talented. Even before that, I always thought I was someone who couldn't do those things. I don't have the talent, but I want to do it." He then became tearful, saying, "There are things you're good at, and there are things you want to do. Whenever I talk to people, they often tell me, 'You should do what you're good at,' but that makes me really sad. Even saying it myself, it makes me really sad."

He went on, "I want to do what I want to do, but being good at something is the right answer. That's how you have to live in this world. It's not as if you can simply do what you want and make it work, right?" Overcome with emotion, he added, "I didn't live my life by working that hard. I took it too lightly. But I know that, too," before ultimately shedding tears.

The late actor's candid reflections on his affection for broadcasting and his realistic concerns have been revisited belatedly, deepening the sense of sorrow.

Lee Yong-joo, who began his career as a model, made his acting debut in the 2004 film 'Thomas Ahn Joong-Keun.' He later became known for appearing in the MBC sitcom 'Hello, Francesca,' the MBC drama 'Princess Hours,' and the tvN drama 'Ugly Miss Young-ae.'

In particular, he won viewers' affection for his portrayal of a clumsy new recruit in the tvN drama 'The Blue Tower.' He continued to appear as a supporting actor and in cameo roles on various programs, and more recently had shared updates about running a travel agency. His sudden death has added to the sorrow.

Tributes from colleagues who worked with him on 'The Blue Tower' have continued following news of his death. Kim Jae-woo, Kim Ho-chang, and Baek Bong-ki visited the funeral home or posted tributes to mourn him.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.