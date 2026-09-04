'Kim Yong-gun's Daughter-in-Law' Hwang Bo-ra Flustered After Son Invades Musical Stage: "He's So Unusual, It's Embarrassing"

[Sportschosun | Lee Ga-eun] Actress Hwang Bo-ra shared unpredictable parenting updates that keep her constantly on her toes.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Real Parenting Concerns with Hwang Bo-ra!" was released on the CTS Christian TV YouTube channel.

Hwang Bo-ra explained why she is planning to have a second child, saying, "I grew up as an only child and felt very lonely. Since I was young, I lived with the thought, 'What if my parents pass away?'" She continued, "That's why I wanted to get married early, but it ended up happening later. When my first child turns 20, I will be in my 60s. I wondered, 'Will I even be able to see my son get married?' So I'm trying to have another child with the hope of giving him the greatest gift."

When asked, "Your 26-month-old son seems to have a lot of energy. Isn't parenting difficult?" Hwang Bo-ra shared her struggles, saying, "I wonder why he's so unusual." She continued, "When we go to a kids' café, he stands out the most on his own. Not long ago, he went to summer Bible school for the first time in his life. During a musical, among all the children, he was the only one who couldn't concentrate, kept wandering around, and even went up onto the stage. I thought, 'Why did it have to be my child?' Honestly, it's really hard. I was so embarrassed." She was referring to how unusually restless her son was compared with the other children his age.

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Cha Hyun-woo, the son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of Ha Jung-woo, in 2022. Cha Hyun-woo, whose real name is Kim Young-hoon, is the head of WALKHOUSE COMPANY. They have a son, Woo-in. Recently, Hwang Bo-ra received widespread support after undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment in an effort to conceive a second child.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.