Kim Gun-mo, Heartfelt After Six-Year Hiatus: "It Didn't Take Long for the Tower Built Over 28 Years to Collapse"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kim Gun-mo will embark on a nationwide tour ahead of his 35th debut anniversary. After overcoming a six-year hiatus and returning to the stage, Kim Gun-mo is set to begin a new chapter in his musical career with a guitar in hand.

Kim Gun-mo will launch the nationwide concert tour "Kim Gun-mo. 35TH ANNIVERSARY LIVE TOUR," beginning in Daegu on October 10. The tour will continue with performances in Jeonju on October 31, Gwangju on December 5, and Goyang on December 26, and is scheduled to continue through 2027.

Last year, Kim Gun-mo ended a nearly six-year hiatus and returned to the concert stage. His solo performances, which began in Busan and continued through Seoul, sold out at every venue nationwide, demonstrating that he still has strong ticket-selling power. In July, he also resumed his music activities in earnest by releasing "How Far Are You," his first new song in about 10 years.

For this nationwide tour, he will take on guitar performance for the first time since his debut. Kim Gun-mo, who has long been known for singing while playing the piano, reportedly practiced acoustic guitar for four to five hours every day during his hiatus. Organizers said he is still practicing intensely ahead of the concerts, to the point that calluses have formed on his fingertips.

Kim Gun-mo also gave the upcoming concerts significance beyond a simple comeback. In a recent interview, he stated, "This stage is not simply a comeback; it is the new debut of Kim Gun-mo as a guitarist."

He also opened up about his feelings after the lengthy hiatus. Looking back on that period, Kim Gun-mo said, "It didn't take very long for the tower I had painstakingly built over 28 years to collapse."

He continued, "Rather than building a tall tower alone, I now want to create a warm path that my juniors and longtime fans can walk together," adding, "With the same name but different steps, I will pave a path through our story."

Kim Gun-mo debuted in 1992 with his first album, "Sleepless Rainy Night." He established himself as one of the leading singers of the 1990s with numerous hit songs, including "Excuses," "Wrongful Meeting," "Beautiful Farewell," "First Impression," "Alone in Love," and "One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest."

Alongside the nationwide tour, Kim Gun-mo will continue working on new songs. He is preparing to release new music sequentially beginning this fall and is recording with the goal of releasing a full-length album next year.

Meanwhile, Kim Gun-mo suspended his activities in 2019 after allegations of sexual assault were raised through the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute. At the time, Kim Gun-mo strongly denied the allegations, saying, "It is not true" and "I don't even know who the complainant is." However, as the controversy rapidly spread, he left Seoul Broadcasting System's (SBS) "My Little Old Boy" and canceled his scheduled concerts.

After an investigation lasting about two years, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office decided in 2021 not to indict Kim Gun-mo for lack of evidence of wrongdoing. The complainant's side objected and later filed a request for a court review, but neither was accepted. The court also dismissed the request, finding that the prosecution's decision not to indict was justified and that there was insufficient evidence to overturn it.

Ultimately, although the allegations spread rapidly, wrongdoing by Kim Gun-mo was not established. Nevertheless, his broadcasting and concert activities had already been suspended, and he was forced to spend a lengthy period away from the public eye.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.