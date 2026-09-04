'VATA♥ December Wedding' Ji Ye-eun Receives More Good News, Winning at the Brand of the Year Awards

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) were held on July 31 at Chroma, Paradise City, in Incheon. Ji Ye-eun attended the pre-ceremony red-carpet event. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Ji Ye-eun, who announced that she will marry her partner VATA in December, has received more good news.

Ji Ye-eun took home the trophy in the Entertainer of the Year category at the 2026 Brand of the Year Awards, held on the 1st. As the awards select the best brands and figures representing each year through consumer voting, this win demonstrates the strong public appeal and presence she has built through her variety-show activities.

Ji Ye-eun has expanded her range by appearing on a variety of entertainment programs rather than settling for a single channel. From Coupang Play’s “Office Workers” Season 3 to “Running Man,” “What Did the King Eat?” and “My Little Old Boy,” she moves freely between terrestrial television and streaming platforms, filling the screen with her signature candid, lively energy.

Ji Ye-eun’s flexible ability to bring distinctive characters to life across different channels and formats has been particularly impressive. In the hit office comedy “Office Workers,” she has appeared as a key cast member for three consecutive seasons, making the most of ad-libs with her quick ability to immerse herself in any situation and her punchy reactions. In “What Did the King Eat?,” she added warmth to the program with her cheerful energy while exploring the unusual combination of history and food.

On “Running Man,” she has won an enthusiastic response by building a character of her own through uninhibited reactions and witty banter. Her cheeky confidence never fades even when she trades remarks with veteran cast members, and her willingness to throw herself into unpredictable situations has produced laughter and memorable moments in every episode. Her quirky appeal and unexpected, spontaneous reactions add a raw sense of fun, raising the program’s engagement and energy, according to observers.

In every variety show she joins, Ji Ye-eun consistently delivers effective humor and is firmly establishing herself as a reliable entertainment ace. Expectations are growing over what kind of content Ji Ye-eun, whose exceptional variety-show talent has been recognized by the public, will use to demonstrate her next-level star power.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.