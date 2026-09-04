Bae Young-man: "After my daughter died, the family was torn apart... I eventually raised three children on my own after the divorce" ('Special World')

[Sportschosun Reporter Joyunseon] Comedian Bae Young-man opened up about the pain of suddenly losing his young daughter.

On the third, comedian Bae Young-man appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'Special World,' sharing an update on his life alone after his divorce and revealing his family history.

Bae Young-man said that after being diagnosed with laryngeal cancer, he quit drinking and smoking and has been working hard to manage his health. He said he makes sure to eat a hearty breakfast even when alone, adding, "I am divorced. It has been 20 years since I started making soybean paste stew after becoming single." He continued, "My daughter got married three years ago, and my youngest is staying at a company dormitory."

He went on to say that he currently lives apart from his eldest son. Bae Young-man confessed, "My eldest left home after having a fight with me. Children don't always do what I want, do they?" He added, "Just as my father gave me a lot of trouble when he was raising me, I think the same thing is happening again."

Bae Young-man, who said he raised his three children on his own after divorcing 20 years ago, expressed his remorse toward them: "Because it is a wounded family, I think my son may feel that I also bear responsibility for that." He continued, "I am sorry to my children. I was supposed to protect the family until the end, but I failed to do so."

He also spoke for the first time about the heartbreaking family tragedy he experienced during his marriage. Bae Young-man recalled, "One day, I got a call from a hospital in Ilsan New Town saying that my wife had been brought in after collapsing. When I went to the hospital, my wife was lying in the emergency room, and they told me the baby had arrived dead. It meant that my daughter, who had smiled brightly that morning, was dead."

The loss of his daughter also had a major impact on the couple's relationship. He confessed, "From then on, our conflicts became extremely severe. She was suffering so much that she could no longer maintain family life. It was incredibly difficult. Losing one child tore the family apart."

He continued, "Looking back, I should have embraced her and stayed by her side, but I couldn't bring myself to do that. Being together was too painful, so we had no choice but to separate. I ended up raising all the children myself," he said.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.