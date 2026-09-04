Before Announcing News of a Child, ‘Kim Jun-ho♥ Kim Ji-min’ Kim Jun-ho Delighted by Temple Legend: “Stroke the Pillar and You’ll Have a Baby” (‘Go All the Way! Solo Tour’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Footage will show Kim Jun-ho revealing his heartfelt desire to have a child even before announcing news about his future child.

In Episode 14 of E Channel and Kstar’s ‘Go All the Way! Solo Tour,’ airing at 9 p.m. on Saturday the 5th, Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu will be treated to an abundant meal by Zan Zhonglin, president of the Taining Culinary Association and a star chef with 13 million followers. They will also tour Jiulongtan, a popular local night-view destination.

That day, the ‘Solo Tour’ cast enjoys a feast for both the eyes and the palate thanks to Zan Zhonglin’s spectacular dishes. He then spontaneously suggests cooking with one of the cast members. Kim Jun-ho strongly recommends Jang Dong-min, the group’s official chef. Jang readily accepts and teams up with Zan Zhonglin. When he spots Korean kimchi on the counter, he is delighted. He later showcases dazzling wok skills and earns a thumbs-up from Zan Zhonglin.

As viewers wonder what dish the two chefs created together, Jang Dong-min asks Zan Zhonglin after the meal, “Can you recommend somewhere to visit in Taining?” Zan Zhonglin immediately replies, “There is a temple called Ganlu Temple in Taining. There is a legend that if you go there with someone you love and stroke one of the temple’s wooden pillars, you will have a child. You should go tomorrow.” His answer makes Kim Jun-ho perk up his ears.

At the time of filming, before he had announced his “news of a child,” Kim Jun-ho happily shouts, “Xiexie! (Thank you!)” He then misspeaks, saying, “We were treated so poorly by our elder brother Zan Zhonglin today,” making everyone burst out laughing. He quickly corrects himself: “Thank you for treating us to such a generous and lavish meal,” bringing the warm dinner gathering to a close.

For their next stop, the ‘Solo Tour’ cast heads to Jiulongtan, a Taining night-view attraction where visitors can admire a magnificent water canyon. At night, the site comes alive with a fantastic harmony of lights, and the cast enjoys a theme park that opens only after dark while riding a boat. Amazed by the breathtaking scenery, where colorful lights blend with nature, Kim Jun-ho says, “It feels like we’re at Universal Studios.” After seeing media-art screens floating on the water, Jang Dong-min expresses his satisfaction, saying, “Amazing! It feels like I’ve visited heaven.”

The Jiulongtan night tour that completely captivated the ‘Solo Tour’ cast, along with the dish created by Zan Zhonglin and Jang Dong-min, can be seen in Episode 14 of E Channel and Kstar’s ‘Go All the Way! Solo Tour,’ airing at 9 p.m. on Saturday the 5th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.