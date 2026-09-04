‘Divorce Re-Boot Camp’ Attorney Park Min-cheol Leaves Kim & Chang After 18 Years, Ultimately Plans to Launch His Own Law Firm

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Attorney Park Min-cheol of ‘Divorce Re-Boot Camp’ has embarked on a new beginning after leaving Kim & Chang, where he had worked for 18 years.

On the 3rd, Park Min-cheol launched his YouTube channel, ‘Park Min-cheol’s Michigo,’ and released his first video, documenting his departure from Kim & Chang.

Park said, "This is my 22nd year of commuting to Gwanghwamun every morning, and my 18th year of commuting to Kim & Chang. But this is the year I stopped coming here in the morning." He added, "Parting ways with Kim & Chang feels much bigger than simply saying goodbye to one person. It feels like saying goodbye to a very large part of my life."

He continued, "If I were asked to name the best decision I made in my life, I would say joining Kim & Chang’s Technology, Media & Telecommunications Practice." He then exchanged final farewells with his colleagues. Junior attorneys also expressed their regret, saying, "I don’t think there will ever be another person like Attorney Park Min-cheol," and, "He was a lawyer unlike any other, yet also the most lawyer-like lawyer."

After leaving the firm, he plans to take on a new challenge by establishing his own law firm. Regarding his future activities, Park explained, "Since I’ve been doing TMT work for 22 years, I don’t think I’ll do much of it going forward. I’ll probably handle many of the divorce cases I’ve been taking on recently, as well as entertainment and general cases."

Explaining why he chose to go independent, he said, "I want to stand beside people, rather than beside companies." He also confessed, "I’ve reached a point where it has become difficult to accept simply doing things according to someone else’s instructions and guidelines."

He also made no secret of his enthusiasm for television work. Park said, "I’m somewhat involved in entertainment too, and I’ve been lucky with television appearances." He added, "When I was preparing to open my own practice, You Quiz on the Block came to me, and appearing on You Quiz on the Block gave my public recognition a significant boost." Regarding his newly launched YouTube channel, he joked, "My YouTube channel is going to take off, and I’m going to become a king too."

Park Min-cheol became known for providing legal consultations and mediation for couples facing divorce on JTBC’s Divorce Re-Boot Camp. In particular, his representation of husbands, even in difficult situations, along with his witty and entertainment-focused delivery, earned him the persona of an ‘extreme-job attorney.’

He subsequently appeared on a series of entertainment programs, including tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, SBS’s Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny and My Little Old Boy, JTBC’s Knowing Bros, and KBS2’s Malja Show. In July, he also showed off his distinctive wit while publicly supporting his close friend Kim Jong-kook, who had appeared on You Quiz on the Block.

Park previously revealed on Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny that he had handled the divorce cases of several top-star couples. Since he has directly stated that he plans to focus not only on divorce but also on entertainment cases after leaving Kim & Chang, attention is turning to his future activities in both the legal and broadcasting industries.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.