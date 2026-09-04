KCM Has Slept in a Separate Room From His Wife, Who Is Nine Years Younger, for Nine Months: “It Can’t Be Helped; It’s Physically Difficult”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer KCM explained why he and his wife have been sleeping in separate rooms.

On the 3rd, a video titled “Why This Couple Sleeps in Separate Rooms” was posted on KCM’s YouTube channel.

KCM said it had been nine months since he and his wife began sleeping in separate rooms. “Actually, my wife and I didn’t understand couples who slept in separate rooms. But we found ourselves in a situation where it was physically impossible,” he said. With the couple also caring for their third child, who was born last December, sleeping together has not been practically easy.

“When a child cries, doesn’t everyone become exhausted? We’re sleeping in separate rooms because of circumstances we can’t avoid. I like sleeping comfortably beside my wife, but once I became worn out from childcare, I would be too tired to do anything but sleep. We naturally ended up sleeping in separate rooms, but I still don’t plan to make it a permanent arrangement,” KCM confessed.

When his wife said, “But it really won’t be long. Our daughter could say, ‘I want to sleep alone now. Please leave,’” KCM replied, “Sometimes I feel sad thinking she might soon say she can sleep by herself. Time passes far too quickly,” expressing his regret.

Meanwhile, KCM and his non-celebrity wife, who is nine years younger, welcomed their first daughter in 2012. They postponed their wedding ceremony due to circumstances including business failure and KCM’s military service, and registered their marriage in 2021. They later welcomed a second daughter and a third son, and will hold their wedding ceremony this October.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.