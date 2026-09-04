‘Divorced from Yang-Im Hur,’ Ko Ji-yong Welcomes Friday Dawn Alone...A Daily Walk with His Dog

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of the group Sechs Kies, has shared a glimpse of his daily life after announcing that he and his wife, Yang-Im Hur, had ended their marriage.

Ko Ji-yong shared an update on his life by posting a photo on his personal social media account on the morning of the 4th. The brief caption accompanying the photo read, "6 a.m. Friday."

In the photo, Ko Ji-yong is seen taking an early-morning walk with his dog. Wearing sunglasses, he captured both his reflection in a window and the dog with his camera. The sight of him spending time with his dog in the quiet early-morning atmosphere drew attention.

Ko Ji-yong recently announced that he had divorced Yang-Im Hur. Their son, Seung-jae, is reportedly currently living with his mother. His latest post drew interest by showing Ko Ji-yong caring for his dog and going about his daily life alone.

In July, Ko Ji-yong stated that he and Yang-Im Hur had ended their marital relationship two years earlier. He explained that the decision to announce the divorce only later was made out of consideration for their son, Seung-jae, so that he could accept the changes in his parents’ relationship and grow up in an emotionally stable environment.

He said they had made this choice to respect each other’s lives while fulfilling the responsibilities they owed one another. He also stated that Seung-jae understood his parents’ new relationship and was currently living a stable life.

Ko Ji-yong emphasized that he would continue to do his best for his son as a father even after the divorce. He also said that although their marital relationship had ended, they remained on good terms and supported each other’s futures.

Ko Ji-yong debuted in the music industry in 1997 as a member of Sechs Kies. After ending his group activities, he left the entertainment industry and went on to work as a businessman. He married doctor Yang-Im Hur in 2013, and their son, Seung-jae, was born the following year.

The couple later appeared with their son on the KBS 2TV variety show The Return of Superman, sharing their family life and receiving attention and affection from viewers.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.