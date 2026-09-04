Cha Tae-hyun Cancels Even a Filming Schedule and Heads to Jeju Island After One Remark from His Wife... He Really Is 'the Nation's Devoted Husband' ('Biseojin')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Cha Tae-hyun opens up about his image as a devoted husband.

The truth behind Cha Tae-hyun's title as 'the nation's devoted husband' will be revealed on SBS's Friday variety show 'Mueosideun Haejulji - Biseojin' (hereafter 'Biseojin'), airing on the 4th.

On this episode of 'Biseojin,' the all-rounder Cha Tae-hyun, who has excelled as an actor, singer, radio DJ, and variety-show personality, appears as a 'my star.' Cha Tae-hyun has enjoyed public affection after achieving success in every field. He also married his first love, whom he met in high school, and built a happy family with their three children. As a result, he has earned titles such as 'the nation's devoted husband' and 'the nation's husband.'

However, Cha Tae-hyun has drawn attention by saying that he dislikes this image of being a devoted husband. He explained that actions he took for his own sake were reported as things he had done for his wife, creating that image. He even revealed that his wife, who watched this unfold, said, "What are you going to do?"—adding to viewers' curiosity.

The Biseojin team then began digging into Cha Tae-hyun's stories of devotion. Yet a past anecdote was revealed that left even Cha Tae-hyun, who had firmly denied the image, speechless and caused a stir on set. When his then-girlfriend, now his wife, left after making a shocking remark, Cha Tae-hyun canceled even his filming schedule and flew directly to Jeju Island.

Other behind-the-scenes stories from Cha Tae-hyun's married life will also be revealed, including why he gave up drinking because of his wife and the stroller walks that earned him a reputation as a devoted husband.

Whether Cha Tae-hyun can escape the title of 'the nation's devoted husband' that continues to follow him will be revealed on SBS's 'Biseojin,' airing Friday at 11:10 p.m. on the 4th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.