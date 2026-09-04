Kim Jong-min and DinDin Panic When a Real Snake Appears During Filming: "Is This a Cobra?" ('Two Days and One Night')

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Jo] Kim Jong-min and DinDin panic after spotting a real snake during filming.

The first episode of the six members’ “health-restoring tour” will air on KBS 2TV’s variety program 'Two Days and One Night 4' on the 6th. The cast travels to Taebaek City in Gangwon State for a special rejuvenation feature.

Kim Jong-min and DinDin, who are paired for the day’s mission, discover a sign warning of “snakes” while walking along a path. They initially dismiss it, but soon become terrified when they spot a real snake right in front of them. DinDin realizes that the warning was not posted without reason, saying, "So real snakes really do show up." Kim Jong-min reportedly remains visibly excited, repeatedly exclaiming, "Is this a cobra?"

Meanwhile, while trying to guess the answer to a clue, Kim Jong-min displays an unusually intellectual side, saying, "The most important thing is plausibility." DinDin, the show’s resident brain, gives a thumbs-up at the eldest member’s transformation, remarking, "You’ve improved a lot since doing 'Great Escape.'"

The 'Two Days and One Night' team also visits the filming location of the hugely popular KBS drama 'Descendants of the Sun.' On a set resembling a real battlefield, the six members take part in a large-scale three-on-three group mission rarely seen on the show. They also change into special outfits prepared by the production team and carry out an action-packed mission reminiscent of a blockbuster film, which is expected to capture viewers’ attention.

The mission featuring the six members transformed to resemble Song Joong-ki in 'Descendants of the Sun' can be seen on 'Two Days and One Night 4,' airing at 6:10 p.m. on the 6th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.