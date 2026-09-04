'120 Billion Won Penthouse' Jang Yoon-jeong Says Celebrity Life Is Difficult: "I Admit, If You Earn That Much, You Should Just Endure It"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong candidly shared her view that celebrities must endure the hardships of public life because their high earnings come with it.

A video titled 'Why Are You the CEO?' was released on Jang Yoon-jeong's YouTube channel on the 3rd.

That day, Jang Yoon-jeong met with corporate representatives she had connected with through the web entertainment show 'Nego King' and exchanged various stories. She recounted how a fan who had been planning to end their life changed their mind after hearing her songs and attending her performance, saying, "It makes me resolve to live as a good person." She continued, "They attach such great meaning to me, so how heartbreaking would it be for them if I behaved strangely and lived recklessly? Even when the traffic lights are off late at night, I take a detour and cross at a crosswalk. I'm afraid someone might see me and be disappointed." She thereby revealed her sense of responsibility toward her fans' expectations.

In particular, she drew attention by describing life as a celebrity as "like living in a bathroom made of glass," referring to how every aspect of celebrities' private lives is exposed. When someone responded, "It must be really difficult," Jang Yoon-jeong replied matter-of-factly, "But when you've been doing it for a long time, you just live that way because you think it's normal. Many people say, 'If I earned that much money, I would just put up with it and live that way.' They're right. I should put up with it, I suppose."

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong made her debut in 1999 and has been loved for numerous hit songs, including 'Oh My,' 'Jjan-jja-ra,' 'Flower,' and 'Call the Soul.' She married broadcaster Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter. In 2024, she made headlines by purchasing the AFER HANGANG penthouse in Seobinggo-dong for 12 billion won in cash.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.