'Yuna Kim’s Rival' Miki Ando Makes Candid Confession About Her Life: "The Men I Dated Cheated on Me...I Was the One Who Got Dumped"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jihyun Lee] Japanese figure skating star Miki Ando candidly opened up about her past relationships, revealing that she had experienced breakups several times because her partners cheated on her.

On the 1st, Miki Ando appeared on Japan’s TBS Radio program “Bobby and Oshinri Research Institute,” where she discussed living abroad and international relationships.

Ando, who began training in the United States in her late teens, said she had an older boyfriend at the time who was playing ice hockey in Japan. They maintained a long-distance relationship between the United States and Japan for about three years, but the relationship eventually came to an end.

Ando said, "After living in the United States for about a year, we began to realize that there were things about us that did not fit." She also cited her partner’s excessive control and possessiveness as one of the reasons for the breakup. Ultimately, she explained, the relationship ended because she found it too difficult to endure.

She was also candid about her dating style. Although Ando tends to spend fairly long periods single without dating, she said that once she begins a relationship, she generally maintains it for a long time.

Unexpectedly, however, she said that she was often the one who was told the relationship was over. Ando began by saying, "Most of the time, I was the one who got dumped," then added, "To be precise, in many cases we broke up because my partner cheated. Generally speaking, my partner was the one who cheated."

When asked how she found out about her partners’ infidelity, she explained that the figure skating community is so small that related stories naturally reached her.

Meanwhile, Miki Ando is a leading Japanese figure skating star who competed during the same era as Yuna Kim and is also familiar to figure skating fans in South Korea. She drew attention as the first female skater to land a quadruple jump in an official international competition. She represented Japan at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin and the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. She won the World Championships twice.

Toward the end of her competitive career, she also attracted considerable attention for her personal life. In 2013, Ando revealed that she had given birth to a daughter while unmarried, making headlines across Japan. Later that year, she retired from competitive skating after the Japan Figure Skating Championships.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.