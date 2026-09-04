Hollywood Actor Wears Japanese Yukata to Korean Cultural Event; Kyoungduk Seo Calls It “Disrespectful”

[Sportschosun Reporter Joyunseon] Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort sparked controversy after appearing at a domestic event wearing a yukata, a traditional Japanese garment.

Ansel Elgort attended “CJ Group Night in Celebration of Frieze Seoul,” held on the 2nd at Leeum Museum of Art in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

The event was organized to showcase Korean lifestyle and culture to invited global guests. K-food and Korean distilled spirits were served, and works by Korean artists were also presented.

Against this backdrop, Ansel Elgort drew attention by appearing in a yukata. The dress code announced by the organizers was “Cocktail Attire,” which generally refers to clothing close to semi-formal wear.

However, Ansel Elgort attended the event, which was organized to promote Korean culture, wearing a yukata despite the organizers’ instructions. His choice drew disapproval from Korean fans.

Kyoungduk Seo, a professor at Sungshin Women's University, strongly criticized him, saying, “Appearing in a yukata for no particular reason was a very disrespectful act,” and, “It only makes us question his qualifications as a global star.”

He continued, “Even if he is married to a Japanese woman, observing the distinction between time and place when choosing what to wear is basic etiquette,” adding, “This must never happen again.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.