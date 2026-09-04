Jeong Eun-ji Washes Her Face in a Public Restroom After Pulling an All-Nighter... Casually Reveals Her Bare Face ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-seon Jo] Apink's Jeong Eun-ji is set to reveal her down-to-earth daily life.

In the 414th episode of the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) entertainment program 'Omniscient Interfering View,' airing tomorrow (the 5th), Jeong Eun-ji starts her day by showing off her bold, no-nonsense side. The program was planned by Kang Young-seon and directed by Yoon-Jib Kim, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na, and Kang Yeon-ju, with Yeo Hyeon-jeon as the writer.

Jeong Eun-ji, who has been busy preparing an album and concert these days, spends the night immersed in music production at her private studio. She then gets up from the sofa and settles into an empty public restroom, where she vigorously scrubs her face. The panelists reportedly cannot hide their surprise at the girl-group idol's bare face revealed through her bold morning routine.

By Jeong Eun-ji's side is her manager, Jeong Da-hye, with whom she has maintained a relationship for seven years. The two first met as close older and younger friends and now work together as artist and manager. They spend so much time together that they say they see each other "380 days out of 365," yet they also have an unusual relationship in which they can video-call for up to three hours at a time. Their chemistry, reminiscent of a long-term couple who know each other better than anyone, is expected to add to the fun.

Jeong Eun-ji then shows off her athletic ability, befitting one of the "three strongest natural athletes in the idol world." She effortlessly performs difficult one-legged squats, while her heavy power punches during boxing training reportedly even draw admiration from an active UFC fighter. Viewers are left wondering just how intense Jeong Eun-ji's competitive spirit will become as the workout continues—and how far her astonishing strength can go.

Jeong Eun-ji's diverse charms and bold day—including her fearless reveal of her all-nighter face, her manager of seven years who is her true best friend, and her natural athletic ability that even impresses an active fighter—can be seen tomorrow (the 5th), Saturday at 11:10 p.m., on MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.