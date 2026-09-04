"I Got Permission From My Ex"... Did BLACKPINK's Lisa Open Up About Her Hidden Romance With Her 'Billionaire Heir Boyfriend'?

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] BLACKPINK's Lisa candidly opened up about her romantic history, which she had carefully kept private. She drew particular attention by revealing that she incorporated a past secret relationship into a song on her solo album and even obtained permission directly from the person involved before releasing it.

Lisa discussed the restrictions on dating that she experienced as a K-pop star in her new documentary, *Always Lalisa*.

Lisa said, "You can't date in K-pop culture," adding, "If you're seeing someone and the paparazzi catch you, your popularity drops."

She also revealed for the first time that she had dated several times when she was younger. Lisa explained, "I dated a few times when I was young, but I had to hide it whenever I was in a relationship," adding, "I didn't want my dating life to become a reason for BLACKPINK's popularity to decline."

What drew the most attention was her confession that she incorporated her real-life romantic experience into “Alter Ego,” her first solo studio album, released last year.

Lisa revealed that the album track “Dream” was inspired by a relationship with someone she had secretly dated in the past.

She even contacted that person directly to ask for permission before releasing the song. According to Lisa, the person agreed to its release on the condition that fans would not be able to discover their identity.

Lisa also smiled as she said, in effect, that although fans thought they had already figured out the identity of the person portrayed in the song, "They think they've figured it out, but I don't think so."

This confession has also renewed interest in the lyrics of “Dream.” The song recalls the past and expresses longing for a former partner, along with the desire to meet again—even in a dream—someone who cannot be reached in reality. It also includes a passage recalling 2019 and asking whether the two could at least remain friends if they could no longer be lovers.

The revelation has attracted even more attention because Lisa had rarely spoken directly about her real-life relationships.

Since 2023, Lisa has repeatedly been spotted with Frédéric Arnault, the son of Bernard Arnault, chairman of the world's largest luxury conglomerate, LVMH, fueling persistent dating rumors. However, neither Lisa nor Frédéric Arnault has ever officially acknowledged their relationship. Rumors of a breakup have also surfaced recently.

It remains unknown who the real-life partner referenced in Lisa's “Dream” was. Her remarks suggesting that fans' guesses were incorrect have only deepened curiosity about the person portrayed in the song.

Directed by director Soo Kim, *Always Lalisa* is a documentary covering a year in Lisa's life as she pursued an independent path away from BLACKPINK's activities for a time. It follows not only her work as a solo singer but also her acting debut and her reflections on her personal life.

*Always Lalisa* will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on the 11th. It will receive a limited theatrical release in IMAX and select theaters worldwide beginning October 12, before being released on YouTube Premium later this year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.