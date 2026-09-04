Actress Who Became ‘Extremely Thin’ Due to PTSD: “My Parents Died One After Another... I Lost My Appetite After Enduring Immense Pain”

[Sportschosun reporter Aram Park] Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale, 53, opened up about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and profound grief.

On the 2nd, Kate Beckinsale posted a video about PTSD on her personal account. She pointed out that PTSD is not sufficiently understood or studied compared with the suffering people actually experience, particularly among women.

In the video, she explained that some people’s nervous systems are permanently altered after directly experiencing or witnessing a horrific event. She added that many of them become accustomed to hiding their pain from the outside world.

Kate Beckinsale shared, "They get up in the morning, go to work, take care of their children, support their families, and even laugh. People around them might think they’re funny. But they can’t sleep for more than an hour at a time. When they do fall asleep, it’s filled with nightmares. Anything—a smell, a sound, a thought, or an emotion—can pull them right back into a hellish state."

Kate Beckinsale stressed that it is impossible to know what kind of pain even someone who appears to be living an ordinary life may be carrying, and urged people to be more considerate toward others.

She urged, "No one can know what another person is going through because it is invisible. So I hope you choose to treat people with a little more gentleness and kindness."

She added, "Unless you have walked a mile in someone else’s shoes, no matter how wonderful you think those shoes look, you have no idea what that person is carrying, what they are hiding, or what they are fighting day and night."

She also spoke about the sense of isolation felt by people living with PTSD.

She said, "By definition, a person experiencing PTSD is someone carrying it alone. That is why they are also among the loneliest people," adding, "Even while enduring alone a horrifying fear that feels incompatible with life, many of these people continue trying to move forward one step at a time."

In another video, Kate Beckinsale mentioned a national day recognizing grief awareness and called for greater attention to people who mentally break down while caring for loved ones.

She said, "You don’t always have to tell someone how strong they are," adding, "They may be crushed under the weight of having had to appear strong for years. That strength may have been mistakenly interpreted to mean they do not need kindness or consideration."

She then spoke about the pain of people who care for family members or loved ones alone while watching them battle illness and die.

She said, "There are people caring for their families without telling anyone, watching someone they love grow weaker in a horrific and frightening way. They are handling it alone, even when they have neither the medical ability nor the knowledge to deal with it. Experiences like that can break a person."

She emphasized, "What that person may need to hear is, ‘If you ever feel like you’re falling apart, I’ll be here with you.’"

Finally, Kate Beckinsale said, "But most people do not have the ability to provide that sense of safety to someone else. So try to become someone who can offer it. You may change someone’s life."

After fans expressed their empathy, Kate Beckinsale comforted them in the comments, replying, "You are not alone."

The reason she has spoken publicly about PTSD and grief is connected to her mother’s death. Kate Beckinsale’s mother, Judy Loe, died last July after being diagnosed with stage-four cancer.

At the time, Kate Beckinsale revealed that her mother had died in her arms and confessed that she was experiencing extreme shock and trauma.

She also reflected on the difficult period through her personal account last December. She said, "2025 was a really, really difficult year. At the same time, it was the last year that the incredible mother I love most in the world existed on this planet. So I also have very mixed feelings about saying goodbye to that year."

She also revealed that her weight had fallen because her food intake decreased amid ongoing grief and shock.

Kate Beckinsale previously said that she had experienced the deaths of her father and stepfather, followed by her mother’s illness and death. "After going through that much pain, you don’t have an appetite," she said.

She explained, "It’s not that you’re starving yourself through willpower like anorexia. It’s as if your body itself has stopped functioning. I think it’s because of shock and trauma."

Meanwhile, Kate Beckinsale is well known in South Korea for films such as *Serendipity* and the *Underworld* series. Recently, she has been communicating with fans not only through her work but also by sharing her personal experiences and thoughts on social media.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.