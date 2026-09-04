Jeong Jin-woon Drank 68 500cc Glasses of Beer Before Volunteering... The 'Beer Legend' Leaves Everyone in Ruins ('Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Sportschosun Jo Yun-seon] 2AM's Jeong Jin-woon is set to reveal his all-time 'beer legend.'

The 10th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing tonight at 9:10 p.m., will show Jun Hyun-moo and all four members of 2AM—Lee Chang-min, Jo Kwon, Lim Seul-ong and Jeong Jin-woon—heading to Yeongdeok County after Pohang for a fresh seafood food trip.

After arriving in Yeongdeok County, Jun Hyun-moo suggests, "Everyone here eats only snow crab, so let's have some other seafood." Lim Seul-ong makes an earnest appeal, saying, "Please, I really want to eat snow crab," and Jun Hyun-moo eventually takes them to a restaurant serving grilled shellfish, seafood and snow crab.

As the feast gets underway, Jo Kwon reveals that he is a big eater, saying, "I tend to eat more than people might expect." Lim Seul-ong testifies, "When the four of us are together, only Jo Kwon eats two bowls of rice. He seems to be the type who doesn't gain weight."

Jo Kwon explains, "They say people usually gain weight during military service or around age 35, but I've passed both milestones. My weight has never crossed into the next tens digit." Jun Hyun-moo looks envious and asks, "You eat everything that makes you gain weight, including carbohydrates and soda, so why don't you put on weight?"

Following Jo Kwon's 'eating legend,' he brings up another story, saying, "Jeong Jin-woon has a 'beer legend.'" Lim Seul-ong leaves everyone stunned by saying, "Jin-woon drank 68 500cc glasses of beer in one sitting and then went straight to the beach to volunteer for a plogging activity, picking up litter."

Just then, the snow crab everyone has been waiting for arrives, and Lim Seul-ong warns, "Don't eat any!" His unrestrained appetite makes everyone laugh. Jun Hyun-moo points out, "There are only two crab shells. Are you going to eat them all by yourself?" Lim Seul-ong fires back, "Go ahead and curse me. I want to eat it," turning the scene into complete chaos. Jo Kwon quietly joins the snow crab feast, prompting Lim Seul-ong to explode, "Hey! That's mine!" Their close-friend chemistry reaches its peak.

From the 'big eater who never gains weight' Jo Kwon and Jeong Jin-woon, who drank 68 glasses of beer, to the 'crab fanatic' Lim Seul-ong, the eating legends of 2AM will continue to erupt throughout the Pohang and Yeongdeok County food trip. The 10th episode of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4' airs tonight at 9:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.