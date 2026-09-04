“If I Had a Gun, I Would Have Shot You”: Boyfriend Crosses the Line With Verbal Abuse, Sending Lee Hyori Into an “Unprecedented Fury” (“Love War”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Jo] Lee Hyori unleashes an explosive display of anger at a boyfriend who hurls outrageous verbal abuse at his girlfriend.

Episode 11 of JTBC’s entertainment show “Love War,” airing Monday the 7th, will feature singer Brian Joo as a special ambassador, showcasing his candid and entertaining wit. Brian Joo draws attention by revealing that he has been single for 15 years. “I used to enjoy flirting and going on dates, but lately I’ve been feeling the happiness of being alone,” he says, describing how deeply he has embraced single life.

Brian Joo’s hobby as a 15-year single man is cleaning. Seo Jang-hoon, known in the entertainment industry for his meticulous cleanliness, finds common ground with Brian Joo’s passion for cleaning. Heechul then joins them, and the three form a “neat-freak brothers” team. When Lee Hyori shakes her head and says, “All three of you are exhausting,” Brian Joo fires back, “So do you live like a slob?” His retort sends everyone into fits of laughter. Lee Hyori waves both hands as she passionately explains her standards of cleanliness, prompting even more laughter.

Meanwhile, a fierce battle over ownership shares erupts between a business couple who jointly run an advertising agency in Busan, while Brian Joo unleashes his trademark unfiltered remarks. When the company’s male CEO tells his girlfriend, “If I had a gun, I would have shot you,” Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Heechul and Brian Joo are left horrified, creating a chilling atmosphere. Brian Joo reportedly delivers a sharp rebuke to the male CEO, saying, “If you made a joke like that in the United States, it would be completely over. Are you crazy?”

A preview of “Love War” was also released on JTBC’s YouTube channel on the 4th, drawing attention. In the video, Lee Hyori displays unprecedented fury at the boyfriend’s verbal abuse toward his girlfriend. Viewers are eager to see what refreshingly blunt advice Lee Hyori will offer the business couple and how intense their battle over ownership shares will become after Brian Joo’s unfiltered remarks set it off. The anticipation is building for “Love War,” which airs on the 7th.

“Love War” airs every Monday at 9:50 p.m. on JTBC.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.