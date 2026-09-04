Kim Sang-hyuk Takes the Hand of His Blind-Date Partner, a Former Miss Korea Contestant, Remarkably Quickly: “Are You Okay with Me Being Divorced?” (Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2)

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Sang-hyuk succeeds in taking the hand of his blind-date partner, a former Miss Korea contestant, remarkably quickly.

On Channel A's Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2, airing tonight at 9 p.m., Kim Sang-hyuk goes on a natural, unplanned train blind date arranged by “dating director” Song Hae Na. He draws on the painful mistake he made during his first blind date.

Kim Sang-hyuk boards the Mugunghwa-ho and waits for his blind-date partner. Watching from the studio, “student affairs director” Tak Jae-hoon and “principal” Lee Seung-chul nervously wonder, “Can he get off at the next station if he doesn't like her?” and “They have to spend the whole day together. It could be a big problem if they don't get along...” Song Hae Na, the “planner,” cheers him on, saying, “Since they're traveling in a natural atmosphere, they may actually develop feelings for each other more easily.”

A short while later, a woman with fair skin and a pure, elegant style appears and greets Kim Sang-hyuk. Struck by the doll-like beauty of his blind-date partner, a former Miss Korea contestant, Kim breaks into an uncontrollably delighted smile. In a subsequent interview, he cannot hide his excitement, saying, “I was happy that such a beautiful woman came out.”

Amid the sweet atmosphere, the two arrive at their destination, Yesan County. Then, an unexpected situation leads Kim Sang-hyuk to suddenly take his partner's hand, creating an unexpectedly fortunate moment. Taken aback by the heart-fluttering moment, Lee Seung-chul and Tak Jae-hoon become fully immersed, saying, “That's the fastest anyone has ever held hands in the history of Groom's Class,” and “In soccer terms, he scored three minutes into the game!”

As viewers wonder what exactly happened, Kim Sang-hyuk chooses soy-marinated crab for their first meal in Yesan County and heads to a restaurant in a rental car. Song Hae Na worries, “Eating soy-marinated crab in front of someone you've just met could look unappealing, and your hands will probably smell fishy...” The blind-date partner is actually flustered, saying, “I've never eaten soy-marinated crab in my life.” Attention is focused on how Kim Sang-hyuk will overcome the crisis threatening their budding romance.

Kim Sang-hyuk also cautiously asks his partner, “Did you know that I'm divorced? Are you okay with that?” Viewers are watching closely to see how she will respond and what the first-ever train blind date will bring.

Kim Sang-hyuk's train blind date and same-day trip to Yesan County will be shown on Channel A's Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2, airing tonight at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.