Seo Jeong-hee’s Body Changed After Her Battle with Breast Cancer: “Recurring Edema Due to the Effects of Anticancer Drugs” (“Beauty Clinic Touch Me”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Seo Jeong-hee opens up about her concerns over edema after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The seventh episode of Channel A’s “Beauty Clinic Touch Me,” airing at 8 p.m. today (the 4th), will feature Seo Jeong-hee, the original CF queen of the 1980s, as its main guest. She will reveal her second chapter in life after battling breast cancer. Her daughter, Seo Dong-ju, will also share why she had no choice but to nag her mother, reportedly touching the hearts of the two hosts and the Touch Master team and raising viewers’ curiosity.

Unexpectedly battling breast cancer left Seo Jeong-hee physically and emotionally exhausted, to the point that she could not even think about caring for her own skin health. Along with recurring edema due to the effects of anticancer drugs, frequent snacking and the habit of going to sleep immediately after meals were identified as lifestyle habits that worsened her skin health, drawing keen attention.

Touch Master Lee Jong-hoon took on a solution to restore Seo Jeong-hee’s skin health and identified “the alarming recurrence of edema” as the key problem. He explained that recurring edema creates empty spaces beneath the skin, causing a loss of elasticity, and that severe cases may require a hospital examination. MC Ahn Hyun-Mo could not hide her surprise, saying, “I can’t say this feels unrelated to me.”

A customized three-step skin-health solution was then carried out to restore the elasticity of Seo Jeong-hee’s skin, which had declined because of edema. The four-week solution was combined with an AI smart beauty device and efforts to improve her lifestyle habits. Seo Jeong-hee appeared with a dramatic transformation, astonishing both the MCs and the Touch Master team. MC Kim Ji-min was especially said to have been unable to take her eyes off Seo Jeong-hee, remarking, “She reminds me of Seo Jeong-hee in her 20s,” further heightening expectations.

The customized skin-health solution that restored Seo Jeong-hee’s damaged skin health will be revealed on Channel A’s “Beauty Clinic Touch Me,” airing at 8 p.m. today (the 4th).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.