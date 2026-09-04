‘Admitted to Infidelity and Physical Abuse,’ Yoon Ddan Ddan Says, “I’m Someone Who Has Dust Come Out When You Shake Me Out”... Releases New Song After a Year

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer-songwriter Yoon Ddan Ddan (real name: Yoon Jong-hoon) has resumed his music career by releasing a new album about a year after controversy over infidelity and physical abuse emerged during his divorce from his former wife, SILVERBELL.

On the 2nd, Yoon Ddan Ddan announced on social media that his third full-length album, ‘Bichamhan Hwinam Part 1,’ had been released. It is his first album since he became embroiled in a personal-life controversy following revelations by his former wife last year.

Introducing the album, he began by saying, “I’m someone who has dust come out when you shake me out.” He continued, “I made this album while watching that dust settle slowly after being stirred up all at once,” adding, “I don’t know how this album, made from my regret, remorse and sighs, will reach you, but from now on, I suppose I should simply live while keeping my dust well organized.”

Yoon Ddan Ddan married singer SILVERBELL in 2019 after dating for about five years, but the couple divorced last year. Their divorce became publicly known after SILVERBELL claimed that Yoon Ddan Ddan had been unfaithful and physically abusive during their marriage.

SILVERBELL said that the outcome of a lawsuit related to an affair with a married person had been announced after about a year of legal disputes. She claimed that she could no longer continue the marriage because of Yoon Ddan Ddan’s infidelity and physical abuse.

Yoon Ddan Ddan also acknowledged that he had exchanged messages with another woman and used physical force during an argument with his wife. “I deeply regret, without any excuse, exchanging messages with another person while I was emotionally exhausted,” he said. Regarding the physical abuse, he apologized, saying, “I deeply regret that it was something I should never have done as a man or as a husband.”

However, the two sides gave conflicting accounts of how the conflict unfolded. Yoon Ddan Ddan claimed that he had also experienced repeated verbal and physical abuse during the marriage, explaining that he had not been the only one to use violence.

After SILVERBELL released a video showing the situation at the time and made further revelations, Yoon Ddan Ddan claimed that the footage captured only part of an argument that lasted about two hours. Even so, he again admitted wrongdoing, saying, “There is no excuse for my physical abuse.”

He also offered an explanation regarding the lawsuit related to the affair. Yoon Ddan Ddan claimed that there had been no physical relationship and said that, in a lawsuit seeking 20 million won, the court had ruled that he should pay 10 million won.

Yoon Ddan Ddan, who had refrained from activities for some time after the controversy, also shared his thoughts again on social media last December.

Reactions to his comeback remain divided. Some fans welcomed the new song and said they had been waiting for it, while others continued to view his return negatively, citing the controversy over infidelity and physical abuse.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.