'Kian84 Connection' Rai Reveals He Survived Nepal Floods, Then Shares Healthy Update from Korean University Campus

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Rai, the young Nepali man who formed a special connection with Kian84 on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s entertainment show 'Adventure by Accident Season 4' (hereinafter 'Adventure by Accident 4'), shared a welcome update from an unexpected location.

On the 4th, Rai posted several photos on his social media, along with a South Korean flag emoji and the hashtag '#southkorea.'

The photos showed Rai at Sun Moon University's Asan Campus in Asan, South Chungcheong Province. Dressed neatly in a black suit and wearing sunglasses, Rai posed casually at various spots around the campus. His appearance stood out as notably different from the fresh-faced image he showed while working as a Sherpa in the Himalayas.

The update was especially welcome because many viewers in South Korea had been worried about Rai and Tamang following the massive floods that recently struck Nepal.

Earlier, reports emerged that Nepal had suffered extensive damage from floods and landslides, prompting concern over the safety of Rai and Tamang, who became known to viewers through 'Adventure by Accident 4.' Since both men had worked as Sherpas in the Himalayas, fans in South Korea continued to worry about them.

Kian84 reassured fans on social media on the 28th of last month, directly sharing news about the two men: "Rai and Tamang are safe, I hear."

Kian84's connection with Rai and Tamang began on 'Adventure by Accident 4,' which aired last year. Kian84 traveled to the Himalayas and took on the challenge of experiencing life as a Sherpa. With help from Rai and Tamang, whom he met locally, he continued his journey. The three men shared a demanding journey through the Himalayas and left a deep impression on viewers with a friendship that transcended nationality and language.

Their connection continued after the show. Rai and Tamang visited South Korea that same year through MBC every1's 'Welcome, First Time in Korea?' They attracted attention when they were shown meeting Kian84 again and enjoying a trip together.

Rai, whose well-being once again drew attention following reports of flooding in Nepal, has now personally shown that he is doing well in South Korea. Because he appeared in a suit on a university campus rather than at a tourist destination, interest is also growing in the purpose of his current visit to South Korea.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.