"When Is Soon-D Coming Back?"...Lee Sang-soon’s Repeated Radio Absences Fuel Widespread Health Concerns

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Concern is growing among listeners as singer Lee Sang-soon has repeatedly been absent from the radio program he hosts.

Recently, singer Thomas Cook has been hosting MBC FM4U’s “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang-soon” as a special DJ in Lee Sang-soon’s place.

According to publicly available broadcast records, Lee Sang-soon hosted the program as usual through July 26, but Thomas Cook took over the DJ booth on July 27 and 28. Lee Sang-soon returned to the microphone on July 29, but was absent again starting July 30, just one day later.

Thomas Cook subsequently hosted “A Perfect Day” consecutively from August 30 through September 3. As a result, Lee Sang-soon personally hosted the program only one day during the eight-day period following July 27.

As Lee Sang-soon’s sudden absence has continued, listeners are voicing their concerns.

Posts asking about Lee Sang-soon’s whereabouts have continued to appear on the MBC radio listener bulletin board and social media, including, “When is Soon-D coming back?”, “I’m wondering whether his health is okay,” “I hope he recovers quickly and returns,” and “I wish they would at least tell us when he is expected to return.”

Various discussions about Lee Sang-soon’s absence have also emerged in some online communities. In particular, as listeners began speculating that he might have taken time off because of health issues since late last month, concern about his condition has spread.

However, neither Lee Sang-soon’s representatives nor the production team has officially disclosed specific details about his health or any diagnosis. Therefore, it is difficult to treat the health-related speculation raised by some as fact.

The production team has also not announced a specific date for Lee Sang-soon’s return. Since he normally met listeners every afternoon, his absence lasting longer than expected has heightened fans’ curiosity.

Lee Sang-soon has hosted MBC FM4U’s “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang-soon” since November 2024, meeting listeners daily from 4 to 6 p.m. He became known affectionately as “Soon-D” and won fans over with his calm hosting style and music selections.

Lee Sang-soon’s wife, Lee Hyori, has appeared on the program, and the couple’s natural everyday interactions, including sharing glimpses of their lives through the radio show, have also attracted attention.

With Lee Sang-soon’s absence continuing for more than a week, attention is focused on when he will return to the DJ booth and meet listeners again.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.