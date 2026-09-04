Ivy Furious After Spending 150,000 Won in the U.S.: “The Service Was Unfriendly, and My Nails Are Bumpy”

[Sportschosun reporter Aram Park] Ivy, a singer and musical theater actress who has taken the Broadway stage, expressed disappointment over a nail salon experience in New York.

On the 4th, Ivy shared an episode from her life abroad on her personal account, along with photos of her nail art. In English, she wrote, “My attempt to find a decent nail salon in New York ended in failure,” describing the unsatisfactory result.

In the photos, Ivy was wearing purple-toned magnetic nails. However, she did not hide her discomfort, seemingly dissatisfied with the result, which fell short of her expectations.

Ivy complained about the condition of her nails, saying, “The skill level for 150,000 won worth of magnetic nails in New York... sigh... Why are they so bumpy?” She also pointed out, “The color isn’t even the one I chose,” and added, “On top of that, they were so unfriendly,” expressing dissatisfaction with the service as well.

Although Ivy failed to find a nail salon she liked locally, the attention from her local fans was exceptional.

That same day, Ivy shared another post about meeting fans, saying, “American women asked me to sign their dresses.” At their request, she personally signed the dresses, making it a special experience.

Ivy shared her thoughts, saying, “These beautiful American women asked me to sign their dresses. It was a truly special experience.”

Meanwhile, Ivy debuted as a singer in 2005 and rose to fame with songs such as ‘If This Is How It’s Going to Be’ and ‘Sonata of Temptation.’ She later expanded her career into musical theater. Recently, she took on a new challenge as the first Korean actor to lead the Broadway musical *Chicago*. After winning the role of Roxie Hart following approximately a year of auditions, Ivy is now performing locally, drawing on her experience of playing the same role 592 times in South Korea.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.