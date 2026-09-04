“Single Mother” Lee Ji-hyun’s 14-Year-Old Teenage Daughter: “I Wish Mom Wouldn’t Attract People’s Attention”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of the group Jewelry, went on a mother-daughter outing with her 14-year-old teenage daughter, Seoyun, for the first time in a while.

On the 3rd, a video of Lee Ji-hyun and her daughter Seoyun enjoying a mother-daughter outing was posted on the YouTube channel “Hyeonsaeng Mode Queen Ji-hyun.”

That day, Lee Ji-hyun went on a one-on-one outing with her daughter. “I’m always happy about it. As my children grow older, there are already so many things they can’t do with me anymore,” she said, welcoming the time spent with Seoyun.

Seoyun, however, honestly said, “I just prefer hanging out with my friends,” prompting laughter.

Even so, Seoyun said she had something to tell her mother before their outing. “Today, I want to tell Mom a lot of things. She keeps saying things to me without really knowing what she’s talking about, so I want to talk to her about that,” she said.

Before starting their outing, the two decided to prevent arguments by first agreeing on things they each wished the other would not do.

When Lee Ji-hyun offered, “Do you want to go first?” Seoyun immediately shared her thoughts, as if she had been waiting for the chance.

After hearing this, Lee Ji-hyun burst out laughing and said, “I was going to think about it for a moment, but you came right out with yours.”

The first thing Seoyun pointed out was her mother’s behavior. “I wish Mom wouldn’t attract people’s attention. I don’t like that. She talks really loudly in public, and she used to suddenly start dancing while walking down the street,” she complained.

Lee Ji-hyun then explained her side, seemingly feeling unfairly treated. “Listen to me. We were in an elevator with a few people around. I was just having a normal conversation. But then you shush me from beside me and stop me from talking,” she said, expressing her hurt over her daughter’s reaction.

The mother and daughter also revealed their differing tastes in clothing. Lee Ji-hyun said, “When we go out, Seoyun has her own style and I wear clothes that suit my taste. I can’t dress like a teenager.”

Seoyun firmly retorted, “No, it’s not a matter of taste. It’s a matter of whether something is genuinely weird or not,” drawing laughter.

Seoyun’s candid criticism did not end there. “I also wish Mom wouldn’t act like a child. You’ve been going ‘yar, yar’ since earlier, haven’t you?” she said.

Lee Ji-hyun was apparently using “yar,” a trendy expression among teenagers, far too often.

Although Lee Ji-hyun countered, “Weren’t you the one who taught me that?” she playfully repeated, “Yar~ yar~,” and the two burst out laughing together.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun is raising a son and a daughter on her own after going through two divorces. She obtained a national cosmetology certification last year and currently works as a marketing director at a beauty salon.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.