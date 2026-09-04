Photos Hyun Bin Took for Child Fan Revealed: Mother Says, "I Cried When I Learned the Photographer's Identity"

[Sportschosun Jo Yun-seon] Photos that Hyun Bin personally took for child fans have been revealed.

On the episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'Whenever Possible' aired on the 1st, actors Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan appeared as guests, joining hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok.

After lunch, the four encountered several child fans while heading to their second filming location. As soon as the children spotted Yoo Jae-suk, they threw their arms around him, saying, "I like you so much," and then reacted with surprise as they recognized Woo Do-hwan and Yoo Yeon-seok in turn.

Hyun Bin was the only one they failed to recognize. He watched from a distance with a fond, indulgent smile.

When one child asked, "Could you take a picture for us? Can someone take our picture?" Hyun Bin readily stepped in as the photographer. Yoo Yeon-seok, seemingly flustered, asked, "You don't know that he's an incredibly famous actor?" The child replied, "Is that so?" prompting laughter.

Hyun Bin did not lose his smile despite the children's failure to recognize him. Instead, he even bent down on his knees and enthusiastically took several photos, showing his warm and considerate side.

After the broadcast, one child's mother posted on social media a commemorative photo that Hyun Bin had taken himself. She wrote, "The last day of vacation! We had an incredible stroke of luck on our way to lunch with Grandma. The child is still young, so there were some slipups and rambling, but I hope you will look kindly on them."

She continued, "Thank you to the production staff and cast for creating an unforgettable memory," and added, "When Mom learned the photographer's identity..." along with a crying emoji, sharing her belated realization that Hyun Bin had taken the photos. She also added, "Still, there was no playful smack on the back," drawing laughter.

Netizens who saw the post commented, "Hyun Bin, you're good at taking pictures," "Photographer Hyun Bin. His mother should have gone along too," "I came to see Hyun Bin's photography skills," and "Hyun Bin must have found it even more heartwarming because, after spending his whole life being photographed, he got to take a photo for someone else and make a memory."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.