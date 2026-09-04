Former AOA Member Kwon Min-a Exposes Her Older Sister: “She Took Hundreds of Millions of Won and Then Cut Off Contact”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Kwon Min-a, a former member of AOA, expressed her complicated feelings in a lengthy post about a family conflict.

On the 4th, Kwon Min-a posted a message on her personal account that began with the question, “What is family?” She said that her mother is the only person who remains family to her, and also mentioned her late father and her older sister, with whom she has been out of contact for several years.

Regarding her older sister, Kwon Min-a claimed that she only later learned in detail that money belonging to herself, her mother, and an acquaintance of her mother had disappeared. She said that within a family, she could have accepted it if someone borrowed money and could not repay it, as long as they offered a sincere apology or acknowledged what they had done. However, she said that was not what happened.

Kwon Min-a gave a detailed account of her last phone call with her older sister. She claimed that their mother had stood by her sister during her battle with breast cancer by preparing meals and taking care of household chores, and that she pleaded with her sister to admit her wrongdoing and simply apologize to their mother. However, the conversation turned into an emotional confrontation and ended with both of them shouting at each other, she said.

Kwon Min-a also claimed that she paid for her sister’s treatment during her battle with cancer, as well as the cost of cosmetic surgery afterward. She further alleged that her sister told people around her things about their mother that were not true, saying the family conflict had continued for a long time.

She provided more specific figures regarding the financial issues. Kwon Min-a said she currently has a document worth KRW 150 million that may be recognized as a loan agreement. She claimed that the total financial damage involving herself, her mother, and others exceeded KRW 700–800 million, including money related to the purchase of a vehicle.

However, these claims were made solely by Kwon Min-a through her social media account. The actual extent of the damage and any legal responsibility must be established through future investigations and court proceedings.

Above all, Kwon Min-a expressed deep anger that her mother was being harmed by the family conflict. She claimed that her mother was suffering from depression and anxiety and that her health had deteriorated. She said that regardless of what had happened to her, she did not want her mother to be hurt any further.

She emphasized that what she wanted from her older sister was not anything grand, but simply an apology to their mother and an acknowledgment of wrongdoing.

Kwon Min-a pleaded, “Kwon Minjeong, all I want is an apology to Mom or an acknowledgment of what you did,” and also indicated that she wanted to resolve the family conflict and return to a relationship in which they helped each other.

However, she also made clear that she would pursue legal procedures if dialogue and reconciliation proved impossible. She mentioned allegations including fraud, forgery of private documents, embezzlement, and threats, and claimed that she would establish the truth through legal action.

Toward the end of the post, she also opened up about her relationship with her older sister during childhood and her own upbringing.

Kwon Min-a claimed that she had to work part-time jobs from middle school onward to help cover the family’s living expenses. She recalled having to contact her father herself and demand that he pay child support because he had not paid it properly, while also attending school and working part-time to earn money.

She confessed that she had wanted to rely on her older sister at the time. While her friends envied her for having an older sister, she claimed that she had been told not to reveal that she was her sister’s younger sibling. She opened up about the disappointment and hurt she had felt as a child.

At the end of the post, Kwon Min-a revealed her long-standing emotions toward her older sister by writing, “You were truly cruel, Sis.”

Kwon Min-a became known through her activities as a member of AOA and later worked as an actress and broadcaster after leaving the group. Recently, she has been sharing updates about her life and personal feelings with fans through her personal account.

▶ The following is the full text

What is family..?

In the end, my mother is the only person who remains family to me.

I only came to say that after recently sorting out my thoughts.

My late father, and my older sister, who cut off contact with me several years ago even after allegedly taking money from me, my mother, and my mother’s acquaintance... They did so many cruel things that it is hard to call them family. I knew long ago that my sister had taken the money, and because I am someone who does not distinguish between “your money” and “my money” within a family, I would have been able to accept it if she had used it during a difficult time and could not repay it, as long as she had sincerely said she was sorry or acknowledged it. Since this was toward the end of my career, I did not know the exact amount. About two years ago, I asked my mother and learned the details. Only after I found out that my mother’s assets, money in other accounts of mine, and even money I had wanted to give my mother and had given her had all disappeared did I realize how serious it was. I never imagined that my call with my sister would be our last. I cried and told her, “I’m okay, so please—Mom really raised us with such difficulty. Even in hard circumstances, she raised us so well that we had nothing to envy others for. When you had breast cancer, Mom was the one who changed all the ingredients, prepared meals every morning before dawn, cleaned the house, and did everything for you. Just admit it to Mom and say you’re sorry. Please, I’m begging you.” But my sister said she felt like she was going crazy and wished I would stop contacting her. She shouted, and just before the call ended, I shouted too. It ended in complete chaos. I still remember it. Breast cancer treatment is frightening, isn’t it? Chemotherapy is frightening too, isn’t it? The treatment costs? The cosmetic surgery after the incision were also all paid for by me. As for the side effects, I thought they might have been related to the treatment. My sister has always been selfish within the family, and I know I was not good at speaking kindly to my family either, so I have nothing to say. But at some point, she told her boyfriend false things about our mother. Our mother happened to see it when she was cleaning my sister’s room and found KakaoTalk open on her laptop. But my mother is not the kind of person who can confront her. My sister was someone who would get angry at our mother if the table was not set early in the morning. If anything in this post is false, Kwon Minjeong, contact me. That is not all. Among the evidence I currently have is one document for KRW 150 million that may be recognized as a loan agreement. The amount actually taken, along with another alleged fraud in which she had me sign for a vehicle purchase worth more than KRW 100 million, totals more than KRW 700–800 million for the three of us. Even if I gave Mom the benefit of the doubt a hundred times and called it a side effect, it should have been Mom who got breast cancer. And then she said, “Let’s send Mom to a nursing home.” She can do anything she wants to me. When I was young, my sister took KRW 50,000 that I had worked hard to save and gave me KRW 1,000, telling me that putting money in a piggy bank would make it grow. I also talked back to my sister during puberty and was not a good younger sister. So that is okay. What makes me angry is this: Why does our innocent mother have to be insulted everywhere because false stories were made up about her? An acquaintance of ours was also harassed terribly simply because she was known as Kwon Minjeong’s mother, and my mother cannot possibly be in her right mind now. She is suffering from depression and anxiety, and her health has deteriorated. I have not even gone to the police yet, and the case has not gone to court. If even one of those documents is recognized in a judgment, I intend to obtain it. Kwon Minjeong, all I want is an apology to Mom or an acknowledgment of what you did. Since she is our first daughter, whom our mother carried and gave birth to, Mom is even more heartbroken, and that is all she wants. I heard from one of my sister’s employees that when she earned KRW 2–3 billion, she should have repaid even KRW 100 million. If it is true that she was defrauded by an ethnic Korean from China, then I think it was divine punishment. Instead of doing this, if there is anything we resent, regret, or are angry about, let’s resolve it, embrace each other sincerely, help each other, and stand on each other’s side. I do not think it is too late even now. But if she has no intention of doing that, I will take legal action and continue to expose the truth regarding actual fraud, forgery of private documents that she allegedly worked hard to create while marking off repayments with a highlighter, embezzlement, threats, and other allegations. I will reveal only the truth so that she can never hold her head up again, starting with the forgery of private documents and continuing through everything else. I’m sorry, but toward the end of the last time I saw her, my sister seemed like a monster. You went to the general academic track in high school and then to Korea University, didn’t you?”

When I was in middle school, I worked part-time, so my path was completely different from my sister’s. Yes, I lived like a delinquent and took on the role of breadwinner. I was not even part of the school bullies, but they pretended to include me while making me run all kinds of errands because I had dropped out, dyed my hair, and went around working, so my appearance and clothes looked terrible. You must have hated seeing me live that way. When I was young, I wanted to rely on my sister a little. My friends were always bragging about having an older sister, but what did I get? Was it because you were embarrassed? You told me not to go around announcing that I was your younger sister. That was not spending money on my allowance. I was earning money for our family’s living expenses. I was not doing it to buy clothes for myself, act like a school bully, or show off. You knew exactly what our family situation was like. Because our father did not pay child support, I had to call him and demand it myself while also earning money. My homeroom teacher liked me and even came to our home after finding our address, then understood that I was working part-time. You were truly cruel, Sis.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.