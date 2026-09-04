Cha Tae-hyun Reveals His 7.4 Billion Won Building: “Yoo Jae-suk to Yum Jung-ah’s Husband Bought Them for Me” — An Office Furnished Through His Connections

[Sportschosun reporter Yoon Seon] Cha Tae-hyun will reveal his agency office, which is filled with gifts from his well-connected friends.

The December 4 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “My Genie Secretary” will feature all-rounder Cha Tae-hyun as the show’s “my star.” He has been active across multiple fields, including acting, singing, radio DJing and variety shows.

In the first season of “My Genie Secretary,” Lee Seo-jin previously praised him, saying, “In my opinion, Cha Tae-hyun is the only person who has succeeded in dramas, films, variety shows and radio. He even sang. He did everything.” He added, “Cha Tae-hyun is the only one. There’s no one like him.”

After meeting Cha Tae-hyun as his “my star” in Season 2, Lee Seo-jin spoke highly of him, saying, “Didn’t I say that Cha Tae-hyun is the only person in South Korea to reach the top in every field?”

Still actively working and handling a busy schedule in his 31st year since debut, Cha Tae-hyun came out to the office entrance, clapped his hands and warmly welcomed Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu.

As Lee Seo-jin looked around the office, he asked, “Is this your building?” Cha Tae-hyun replied, “Yes. We only use the upper floors.” Kim Kwang-kyu exclaimed, “Nice. We’ve met the building owner.”

A president’s nameplate made of paper by Park Bo-young herself caught attention in one corner of the office. Photos of agency co-CEOs Cha Tae-hyun and Zo In-sung, as well as agency actors Lim Ju-hwan and Jin Ki-joo, were also on display. Seeing them, Kim Kwang-kyu suddenly revealed his fandom, saying, “I want to see Jin Ki-joo.” Lee Seo-jin remarked, “The company only has the best people.”

In particular, the office was filled with gifts from Cha Tae-hyun’s friends, offering a glimpse of his impressive network. Cha Tae-hyun surprised everyone by saying, “Other people bought everything for me.” He added, “The table and chair you’re sitting at were bought by the webtoon artist Kang Full. Yoon Kyung-ho bought the table, while Kim Jun-ho and Kim Jong-min each bought one of the chairs. The speaker was from an older brother at a drama production company, and Yum Jung-ah’s husband bought the TV.”

He also revealed a gift from Yoo Jae-suk, saying, “There’s an office table on the fourth floor. Yoo Jae-suk bought it for me.” When Kim Kwang-kyu reacted to Yoo Jae-suk’s name, Lee Seo-jin joked, “Go there and bow deeply,” prompting laughter.

Cha Tae-hyun also said he had received gifts from Kim Jong-kook, Ahn Jae-wook and Hong Kyung-min. Expressing his satisfaction with the office completed through his friends’ gifts, he said, “When I opened the office, people usually give you lots of flowers, but I said I didn’t need them.”

Meanwhile, Cha Tae-hyun purchased a building in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, for 7.4 billion won in 2024. He later co-founded his agency with Zo In-sung in 2025.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.