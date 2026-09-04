"You Have to Look Closely to See It"... Maeng Seung-ji Shows Scar Two Months After Philtrum Surgery, 'Even My Doctor Boyfriend Approves'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji shared her experience after undergoing philtrum surgery and expressed a high level of satisfaction.

On the 3rd, Maeng Seung-ji shared an update on her experience two months after philtrum surgery through her social media account.

She said, "I had been considering philtrum surgery for five years, so I am highly satisfied now that it has been two months."

She added, "Until the one-month mark, I could not tell that much had changed and thought it was just 'okay.' But now that it has been two months, I feel that someone with a face like mine absolutely needed to have it done. I wonder why my face looked so disproportionate before the surgery."

She explained, "Of course, my face was not unattractive before the surgery, but afterward, the proportions look more visually balanced, and I feel that it suits me better."

However, she cautioned that she was not unconditionally recommending the procedure. Maeng Seung-ji stressed, "Scars may be less or more noticeable depending on each person's skin type, and there is no surgery or procedure that is 100% free of side effects, so please research any surgery or procedure thoroughly."

She added, "My video is not intended to recommend surgery. I hope those who are considering it will use it only as a reference."

In the accompanying video, Maeng Seung-ji also discussed her "two-month review after philtrum surgery," speaking in detail about her scar, facial proportions and satisfaction with the procedure.

She was particularly candid about the scar, which many people had been curious about.

Maeng Seung-ji said, "As for the scar you were most curious about, I also spent five years looking into it before finally having the surgery, and you have to look closely to see it. The area under my nose is red, but I was told that this is when the scar is at its reddest."

Her doctor boyfriend, who was beside her, chimed in, "You can consider a scar this minor practically nonexistent."

Maeng Seung-ji said she also plans to undergo laser treatment for the scar and expressed satisfaction, saying, "This is excellent."

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji debuted as a comedian recruited through Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation's (MBC) open recruitment program in 2013.

She recently drew attention by publicly revealing that she was in a relationship. Her boyfriend has also continued their public relationship by sharing Maeng Seung-ji's posts on his own social media account.

Interest in his profession also grew after his profile described him as an 'MD (Medical Doctor)' and photos of him wearing a doctor's coat were made public.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.