‘Sexual Assault of Minors’ Convict Go Young-wook Draws Cold Public Reaction for Over-the-Line Remarks Targeting Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Go Young-wook, a former member of Roo'Ra, mentioned married actors Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun.

On the fourth, Go Young-wook posted a screenshot of an online article about Lee Min-jung on his personal account. He also brought up his past connection with her, claiming that he had first discovered and cast Lee Min-jung for the entertainment industry on an Apgujeong street.

He wrote, "When I first cast Ms. Lee Min-jung on an Apgujeong street when she was a high school student, she spoke as if she had no interest in the entertainment industry."

While mentioning that Lee Min-jung later appeared in one of his music videos, he responded somewhat sarcastically to her current activities.

Go Young-wook added, "She did eventually appear in my music video," followed by, "She is now nearly a proper middle-aged woman and is absorbed in playing celebrity. I was ahead of the curve in many ways."

Go Young-wook’s comments did not end there. He subsequently shared another article on his account reporting that Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun had gone on a family trip with their two children.

Regarding the expression on Lee Byung-hun’s face in the photo, Go Young-wook added his personal interpretation, writing, "Is it just my impression that Lee Byung-hun’s expression doesn’t look very happy... or is this the expression most husbands make unknowingly when they go on a family trip?"

Recently, Go Young-wook has repeatedly mentioned figures from the entertainment industry and shared various opinions through his social media. In this post as well, he used his past connection and a photo of a celebrity couple as material, drawing continued attention online.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook was previously brought to trial on charges of sexual assault and indecent assault involving minors. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and three years of electronic monitoring. He later completed his sentence and was released, and currently shares updates about his life through social media.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.