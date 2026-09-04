Lee Hye-jung Addresses 10-Year-Old Suspicions That She Gave Up Her Pet Cat: "I Admit What I Did Wrong... Lucky Is Doing Fine"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Hye-jung has directly addressed suspicions that she gave up her pet cat, Lucky.

On the 4th, a video titled "Lee Hye-jung, Who Drinks Five Bottles an Hour! Raiding the Liquor Storage in Pyeongchang-dong Behind Her Husband's Back (feat. What's Wrong with Namuwiki?)" was posted on the YouTube channel "Hye-jung, What Are You Doing Today?" Lee Hye-jung explained the suspicions that she had given up Lucky, which first emerged in the past.

Lee Hye-jung recalled, "About 10 years ago, I filmed an observational reality show with Lucky at our newlywed home. Lucky was about three years old at the time. It was my first observational reality show, too."

She continued, "First of all, having to put a camera around Lucky's neck seemed to make Lucky very uncomfortable. Lucky was also hiding, but had to keep coming out. In a way, it looked like I was tormenting Lucky, so I received a lot of criticism. It seems people are still leaving abusive comments to this day."

Regarding the suspicions that she had given up Lucky, she explained, "I think there was room for misunderstanding. I originally had an Instagram account for Lucky, but it was difficult to access the account whenever I changed phones. I was simply continuing my daily life with Lucky as usual, but at some point, malicious comments started appearing."

She also explained why she had not actively addressed the issue: "I think I was worried about whether I should go out of my way to say, 'That's not true. These malicious comments are upsetting,' because everyone who knows me already knew the truth, and I wasn't sure whether I should talk about it."

Lee Hye-jung said she decided to speak out herself to correct the misunderstanding and acknowledged that her actions at the time were wrong. She said, "In any case, it was a television program, I agreed to appear, and I did that without knowing how Lucky felt. I am sorry. I was wrong."

She emphasized, "It was also wrong that I did not receive the proper guidance at the time, and I am not doing that anymore. Please don't worry too much. Lucky is doing fine," dismissing the suspicions that she had given up the cat.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-jung married actor Lee Hee-jun in 2016, and they have a son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.