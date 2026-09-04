‘I Live Alone’ Production Team Apologizes Over ‘Spontaneous Trip’ Controversy: “Airline Tickets Were Prepared in Advance in Case Jun Hyun-moo Booked a Flight”

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] The production team of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s ‘I Live Alone’ belatedly disclosed details of the production process and apologized over the controversy surrounding Jun Hyun-moo’s ‘spontaneous trip’ to Kazakhstan.

On the 3rd, the production team issued a lengthy statement explaining the specific preparations for filming Jun Hyun-moo’s controversial trip to Kazakhstan, the local cooperation it received, and how the rental car was obtained.

According to the production team, the episode was filmed by following Jun Hyun-moo’s everyday life, as he usually enjoys spontaneous trips. The ‘spontaneous trip’ described on the program referred to Jun Hyun-moo deciding on his destination and leaving on the day of travel without choosing a destination or purchasing a plane ticket in advance.

However, the production team said it had made advance preparations in case filming overseas became possible. It explained, “For this episode, the production team reviewed flight options and filming conditions in advance in preparation for the possibility of filming overseas,” adding, “We examined various possibilities, focusing on nearby countries that could be reached within the limited time. After considering the destinations Jun Hyun-moo had shown interest in, along with the flight situation at the time, we determined that Kazakhstan was the most likely choice.”

The team said it had purchased staff members’ airline tickets in advance and requested cooperation for local filming so it could begin filming immediately if Kazakhstan was selected. It stated, “If Jun Hyun-moo chose another destination that day or was unable to obtain a ticket to Kazakhstan, we planned to cancel the staff members’ tickets and naturally capture any unexpected situations arising in the process as part of the trip.” According to the production team, Jun Hyun-moo checked which flights were available from the airport that day and purchased his ticket to Kazakhstan himself at the airport.

The production team also addressed the controversy over filming assistance from the Almaty City Tourism Department. It said, “The production team received administrative assistance for the procedures required for overseas filming, as well as cooperation with filming arrangements on site, from Visit Almaty.”

Regarding its earlier statement that “there was no support,” the team explained that it meant there had been no financial sponsorship or production funding. It added, “Because this wording could have been understood to mean that there had been no administrative or filming cooperation locally at all, we are providing this additional explanation,” and continued, “We apologize for causing confusion by failing to provide a sufficient explanation during this process.”

The production team also provided a detailed explanation of how the rental car was obtained. It said, “Jun Hyun-moo reserved the vehicle himself at Incheon International Airport. After arriving locally, he submitted copies of his passport and international driving permit in accordance with the rental company’s instructions and received the vehicle.”

The team explained that, after questions were raised following the broadcast about missing documents, it confirmed through the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan that renting a vehicle in Kazakhstan requires a notarization procedure at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea. It acknowledged, “This was an oversight on the part of the production team, which failed to carefully verify local regulations.”

Finally, the production team apologized again for the controversy. It said, “‘I Live Alone’ has regarded conveying the cast members’ everyday lives as sincerely as possible as its most important value,” but added, “In this episode, we focused too heavily on the judgment that we should not undermine the program’s sense of realism and immersion, and therefore failed to sufficiently explain the actual filming process.”

It added, “We will take the criticism and reproaches you have sent us seriously,” and continued, “We will return to our original intentions, review our production methods and attitude from the ground up, and work to create the program with greater care.”

On the 14th and 21st, Jun Hyun-moo appeared on ‘I Live Alone’ and showed himself heading to the airport without deciding on a destination in advance, choosing a flight to Almaty, Kazakhstan, and embarking on a 29-hour spontaneous trip.

After the episodes aired, questions arose over whether he had truly chosen his destination on the day without any preparation, given that several staff members accompanied him during the overseas filming and that a local rental car was used. The controversy intensified when information emerged from the official Almaty city page on the Kazakhstan government’s website indicating that the filming had been conducted with support from the local tourism authorities.

At the time, the production team had explained, “Jun Hyun-moo’s trip to Kazakhstan was exactly as shown on the broadcast.”

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.