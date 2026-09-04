Tablo Says "I Want to Live" While Watching Wife Kang Hye-jung... The Power of Love That Helped Them Endure the "TaJinYo Hell"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] EPIK HIGH's Tablo opened up about the story behind his self-written song, which he created while looking at his wife, actress Kang Hye-jung.

A video titled "Epikase Song Festival Finals ft. Davichi, KiiiKiii, Ha Dong-kyun and Stray Kids" was released on the YouTube channel 'EPIK HIGH' on the 3rd.

That day, Tablo personally explained the meaning behind his self-written song *anime*. He spoke about what he had observed during his long marriage, saying, "My wife, Kang Hye-jung, doesn't really show it even when she's having a hard time."

He confessed, "She's a person too, so I'm sure there are times when she struggles. I was always curious, asking myself, 'How does she overcome that when things are difficult?' and 'How does she manage to bear it?'"

Then one day, he discovered an unexpected side of Kang Hye-jung. Tablo recalled, "One day, it was obvious that something wasn't quite right, but she was sitting in the living room watching anime. It was an old anime, too."

Tablo said that after years of marriage, he finally came to understand his wife's way of managing her emotions. "When you've lived together for a long time, you start to recognize the pattern. When Hye-jung is having a hard time, she doesn't tell anyone about it. Instead, she seems to endure it by watching the animated shows she loved as a child," he explained.

Tablo also said that rather than saying a lot to his struggling wife, he chose to stay by her side. "When someone I love is having a hard time, I offer my own kind of comfort simply by being beside them without saying anything," he said. He added, "To me, the word 'anime' symbolizes something like a storm that you endure in silence."

In particular, Tablo drew attention by adding the words, "I want to live, I want to live," while explaining the song. For Tablo, Kang Hye-jung's quiet determination to endure difficult moments by rewatching the animated shows she loved as a child seemed to express her will to keep going in life.

Tablo and Kang Hye-jung married in 2009 and have a daughter, Haru. They are regarded as one of the entertainment industry's most prominent celebrity couples and have continued their marriage while supporting each other's careers over the years.

In particular, beginning in 2010, the year after their marriage, Tablo faced allegations that he had falsified his academic credentials, centered on the group We Demand the Truth from Tablo (TaJinYo). He endured severe malicious rumors and attacks. It was later confirmed through multiple investigations that Tablo had graduated from Stanford University, and some members who spread false information were found guilty by the courts. At the time, Kang Hye-jung also stayed by Tablo's side and endured the difficult period with him.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.